MANCHESTER, Iowa —
Kim Corkery shifted boxes of brightly decorated, homemade cookies into position on her table. It was a brief respite from the stream of people purchasing the baked goods.
Corkery, of Manchester, was one of 30 vendors at the Spring 2023 Craft & Vendor Show, held Sunday at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.
“This show is awesome,” Corkery said. “I always do well.”
When the show started at 10 a.m., Corkery’s table was filled with cookies — boxes were stacked three-high across the approximately 4-foot wide table. An hour later, boxes were only a single story high and only took up three-fourths of Corkery’s table.
“The show goes until 2 (p.m.), but I’ll be done by noon,” she said, as another group of customers purchased boxes of the cookies decorated to resemble bunnies, Easter eggs and carrots.
“I’ve been making cakes and cookies for 40 years,” Corkery said. “My sister started doing it, then she got out of it and I picked up where she left off.”
Organized by Shainna McCune, of Manchester, Sunday’s show featured baked goods, clothing, art pieces and other items.
Terri Ingwersen, of Central City, sold a variety of crocheted items.
“I’ve been crocheting for about 40 years and I always gave my stuff away, then my family insisted that I start selling my stuff,” Ingwersen said. “So, here I am.”
Ingwersen also sold items at McCune’s inaugural Manchester craft show in November.
“I’ve just started doing shows — this is only my second year,” Ingwersen said.
Ingwersen spent much of her time Sunday chatting with people browsing her two tables of handmade items.
“This show has a really good vibe — it’s one of the most fun shows I’ve done,” she said. “The people here are friendly and the atmosphere is good.”
Ingwersen said she has received good feedback.
“I just had one lady tell me how beautiful my (homemade) towels were and that I should charge more for them,” she said.
McCune said that she launched what she hopes to become a semiannual series of Manchester craft shows last year to tap into unmet demand.
“Manchester doesn’t really do a lot of these,” McCune said. “There was a lady who used to host them here, but she got out of doing it.”
McCune’s show in November drew 300 people.
“We had really good foot traffic,” she said.
McCune expected to repeat that number on Sunday based upon responses to social media posts about the event.
“We had 600 people who RSVP’d (for Sunday’s show), and of that, we usually expect half (to come),” she said.
McCune said she intends for the shows to be held several times per year.
“Oct. 8 will be the next one,” she said. “We’re going to do a Halloween-themed one and the vendors will dress up and we’ll have a best costume contest. We’re going to let kids come up and go trick-or-treating. Then, we will have another one Nov. 12 for fall.”
