BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday near Boscobel.
Clayton Ottman, 26, of Boscobel, and Jobert Bermudo, 36, of Readstown, were taken by ambulance to Gundersen Boscobel Area Hospital and Clinics for treatment, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 3:20 p.m. Monday on U.S. 61 south of Dry Hollow Road, south of Boscobel.
A press release states that Ottman was driving south when his vehicle crossed the centerline and hit head-on a northbound vehicle driven by Bermudo, who tried to avoid the collision. Bermudo’s vehicle went airborne, then overturned, coming to rest on its top on the southbound shoulder.
Ottman’s vehicle then collided with a vehicle driven by Darren Cornell, 50, of Boscobel.
All three vehicles had to be towed from the scene. The crash is under investigation.