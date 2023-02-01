A man was arrested today after police said he robbed a woman in Dubuque in December.
Xavier T. Deleon, 27, an inmate in Dubuque County Jail, was arrested at 11:40 a.m. today at the jail on a warrant charging first-degree robbery.
Court documents state that, on Dec. 15, Deleon contacted a Dubuque woman who was seeking to buy an iPhone. He indicated he had a phone to sell and instructed her to meet him. The woman arrived in a vehicle with her 7-year-old daughter, as well as the woman's mother. at about 8:45 p.m.. At Deleon's instruction, they drove him to the 100 block of Princeton Place.
Deleon pointed to a nearby residence, indicated the phone was inside and instructed the woman to give him the $200 for it so he could go get it, documents state. When she asked if she could go with him, he told her she needed to stay in the vehicle.
"When (the woman) asked Deleon if he would leave behind his shoulder strap bag, which he was wearing across his chest, in the car as collateral, Deleon stated that he would not because he had his gun in the bag," documents state. "Deleon then reached into his bag and pulled out a smaller, dark-colored handgun, which he held in front of his chest. The display of the gun made (the woman) fear for her and her daughter's safety, so she gave Deleon the $200."
Deleon walked up the residence, "acted as though he was talking to someone through the window" and then called out to the woman that he needed to go aroudn to the back door to get the phone, documents state. He never returned, and he blocked the woman on an app when she tried to contact him afterward.
The woman reported the robbery to police at about 12:35 p.m. Dec. 16.
Between the time of the robbery and when it was reported to police, Deleon was arrested on unrelated charges.
Police investigating a report of gunshots being fired in the 500 block of West Locust Street on Dec. 15 arrested Deleon on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and interference with official acts, as well as warrants charging third-degree sexual abuse and a probation violation.
“Deleon told officers that he had just been assaulted and robbed at gunpoint and that the suspects took his cellphone, cigarettes and $200,” Welsh said. “... Deleon would not cooperate with any additional information about the reported robbery, nor would he provide suspect information.”
Police said Deleon had an over-the-shoulder bag containing 43 grams of marijuana in five plastic baggies and 10 pills that he said were Xanax, documents state.
He also had a warrant charging third-degree sexual abuse for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl then younger than 15 in the summer of 2020.
