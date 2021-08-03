Dubuque police said an intoxicated man twice fired a gun out the window of a moving vehicle early Sunday.
Zachary C. Tawes, 27, of Hopewell, Va., was arrested at 2:38 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Iowa and West 16th streets on charges of reckless use of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence, possession of marijuana and public intoxication.
Court documents obtained Monday state that police responded to the area of West 14th and Iowa streets at 12:58 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of gunshots being fired. Traffic cameras were used to track the vehicle involved, which was located near the intersection of West 16th and Iowa at 1:04 a.m.
The vehicle was driven by Demetrius R. Wash, 26, of Newton, Miss. He told police that as he was turning from 14th to Iowa streets, his passenger Tawes grabbed a handgun from the center console and shot twice out the front passenger window “for an unknown reason.”
When questioned by police, Tawes denied firing the weapon. Officers reported that traffic camera footage showed two muzzle flashes coming from the front passenger side of the vehicle as it turned the corner. No injuries were reported.
Police searching the vehicle located a gun and marijuana, the latter of which Tawes admitted to owning. Tawes’ blood alcohol content measured 0.124%, while Wash’s BAC later measured at 0.127%.
Wash was arrested on a charge of operating while under the influence.