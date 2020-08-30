Independent Banker, a magazine of Independent Community Bankers of America, recognized multiple area banks as ICBA top lenders in its July issue.
The annual list is based on the strength of competitive banking services and operational efficiencies using FDIC data for 2019. Scores were determined by combining the average of the bank’s percentile rank for lending concentration and for loan growth in the past year in each lending category and asset size and adjusted for loan charge-oﬀs at certain percentile thresholds.
•
Fidelity Bank & Trust, based in Dyersville, Iowa, was recognized as the top agricultural lender with assets of $1 billion or more. FreedomBank, of Elkader, Iowa, was ranked third in a listing of the best agricultural lenders with assets of $500 million or less.
And MidWestOne Bank, which is headquartered in Iowa City but has a large presence in Dubuque, finished 13th in the ranking of agriculture lenders with assets of $1 billion or more.
•
In the wake of the recent derecho, Eagle Point Solar executive team members, management and staff gathered resources, adjusted schedules and coordinated with local United Way volunteers and nonprofit organizations to provide relief to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, residents, according to a press release.
The team logged more than 664 miles traveled and 103 volunteer hours to provide assistance, the company reported.
To volunteer or donate, visit the United Way of East Central Iowa Volunteer website at www.uweci.org/get-involved.