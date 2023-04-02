Ahmad Osmani arrived at Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids in August 2022 with one task at hand — to find Craig.

There was just a small hitch. Osmani didn’t know what Craig looked like, nor did he have Craig’s phone number or email address or even know where Craig was supposed to take him after the airport.

Recommended for you

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.