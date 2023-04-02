Ahmad Osmani arrived at Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids in August 2022 with one task at hand — to find Craig.
There was just a small hitch. Osmani didn’t know what Craig looked like, nor did he have Craig’s phone number or email address or even know where Craig was supposed to take him after the airport.
Osmani had no money, next to no belongings, was just over 7,000 miles from home and was the only person among his six family members at the airport who spoke a word of English.
Recommended for you
“If I don’t see our sponsor, what will I do? I don’t know anybody in the U.S.,” he recalled thinking.
The Osmanis were among a few families who fled Afghanistan as refugees after the U.S.-backed government fell in August 2021 and would end up putting down roots in the tri-state area.
Osmani had been a translator for the U.S. armed forces and English-speaking military contractors since he was 17. Another man who moved to the area was a soldier in a joint U.S.-Afghan National Army operation. A third had worked for the U.S. Embassy in Kabul for more than a decade.
They and their families were brought to the tri-state area by resettlement subcontractors and independent citizens, a largely volunteer group of good Samaritans who wanted to help with the largest refugee crisis in decades and maybe even build a local haven for Afghans.
That’s been easier said than done. Local Afghan refugees said they have battled cultural and language barriers, loneliness and, in more than one case, discrimination. But they also have found community support that has helped them persevere.
Still, some families continue to grapple with whether to carve out a life in a place where few people look like them or to leave for a community with more resources and more Afghans.
“It’s a really big challenge,” Osmani said. “It was a major transition for my wife, for the kids.”
‘There were no safe places’
The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan occurred at breathtaking speed, with the extremist group sweeping the country and toppling the Western-backed government that had stood for 20 years in a matter of weeks.
Basir Alokozai, a soldier in the Afghan National Army, was in his home province of Jalalabad in the weeks leading up to the collapse when his unit’s American advisers told the soldiers to start moving to Kabul International Airport.
His unit drove from Jalalabad to Kabul in a convoy on a highway flanked on either side by insurgent forces. The Taliban held their fire, the apparent results of a deal between higher-ups on both sides, Alokozai reasoned. Well, that and the American attack helicopter hovering over the convoy.
Alokozai arrived at the airport, called his family in Jalalabad and told them to pack up and come to Kabul. They flew out on an American military transport on Aug. 24, 2021.
On that day, the 10 members of the Sahak family were laying low at home in Kabul. The city had fallen to the Taliban nine days earlier.
Fatema Sahak, then a psychology student at Kabul University, had been reassuring her friends just days before that they all would be fine.
“We didn’t know that we would be leaving the country, even one day before the Taliban attacked,” she said.
It turned out the Sahaks, in particular, had much to fear. Fatema’s father, Abdul Jalil, had driven a truck for the U.S. Embassy, which made him and his family targets.
Two days later, the family ventured out to the embassy with little more than backpacks and climbed onto a bus that took them to the Kabul airport, now swarmed by civilians desperate to get out.
They were packed onto an American cargo plane with about 400 others, Fatema recalled. She sat on the floor with one of her little sisters on her lap and her arms wrapped around her backpack for the four-and-a-half hour trip to Bahrain. A 16-hour flight to D.C. followed.
Ahmad Osmani had been planning his exit the longest. He had quit his job with the U.S. Air Force in December 2020 when he learned the Taliban had him marked and was in the process of applying for a Special Immigrant Visa.
“There were no safe places,” Osmani said. “You were just trying to move around.”
The Alokozais and Sahaks both landed in Fort McCoy, in Monroe County, Wis.
The Osmanis would take a longer journey, flying out on a Dutch military transport and spending the next 10 months in a refugee camp in the Netherlands.
‘We wanted to do something’
The three families entered the United States as part of the largest influx of refugees in decades. Nearly 90,000 Afghans ultimately entered the U.S. in an effort dubbed Operation Allies Welcome, with most temporarily housed at Department of Defense installations such as Fort McCoy.
The task of resettling those refugees locally fell to area organizations generally new to working on resettlement efforts.
Like many Americans, Craig Takes and his wife, Heather, had watched Afghanistan’s collapse from a distance. Images of desperate and doomed Afghans clinging to aircraft as they took off from Kabul International Airport stuck with Craig, of Durango, Iowa.
“It was mind-numbing, the kind of thing you can’t get out of your head,” he said.
In January 2022, Heather emailed Craig a New York Times article about sponsor circles, a program approved by the U.S. Department of State the past October wherein private citizens could fundraise and organize to resettle displaced Afghans.
Craig jumped at the idea, and the couple went about recruiting others to help, mostly family friends they knew from their kids’ schools and their circle of tennis players. Craig wrote up a resettlement plan and filed it with the State Department for approval.
“We wanted to play a role, we wanted to do something, and so we did it,” Takes said.
They reached out to everyone they could and built the broadest base of local support possible, looping in the Sisters of the Presentation, who would house their guests; Presentation Lantern Center, for language support; and Tri-State Islamic Center, the local mosque.
Other locals got involved by more traditional means, through resettlement agencies subcontracted by the larger federally-designated nonprofits that make up the U.S. resettlement system.
Pastor Kyle Rains, of New Life Church in Dubuque, found himself the leader of a resettlement effort with the help Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical humanitarian aid organization. Like Takes’ group, the collection of volunteers he assembled from his congregation and community effectively were deputized by the State Department.
“For all intents and purposes, we became a refugee resettlement organization,” he noted.
Rains reasoned Dubuque was an ideal location for refugee resettlement, with abundant jobs and relatively affordable housing. Some of the city’s residents didn’t have a strong history of welcoming outsiders, he conceded, but they could overcome that.
Rains and Takes had the same long-term goal: to create a space where Afghan refugees could thrive and come to call home.
In the long run, Rains’ group wanted to bring more Afghan families to the area. One member of the New Life Church group, Jim Ott, invoked the group’s faith to explain their reasoning.
“We believe in the kingdom of God that accepts all people,” Ott said. “And we believe in building a community of diversity that, like the kingdom of God, accepts all people.”
‘I want to go to the U.S.’
The Sahaks moved to the area first, arriving in Platteville in early 2022 with the help of a community organization that partnered with Church World Service.
The family met the news with some trepidation. They had been at Fort McCoy for four months, and the scarcity of halal meat — prepared as prescribed by Muslim law — meant the family effectively had lived as vegetarians for that time. It hadn’t left them with the best impression of Wisconsin.
Asma Sahak, 13 at the time, cried with her younger siblings when the family found out they were staying in the same state.
For their first month in Platteville, they lived in a hotel because the resettlement agency hadn’t been able to find a home where 10 people comfortably could live.
The Alokozais had a smoother transition, moving in February 2022 into a duplex on Bluff Street in Dubuque. The family originally had intended to settle in California but had been told their family was too big to move halfway across the country.
The Osmanis, meanwhile, were still in the Netherlands. Ahmad Osmani’s youngest son, Kifayatullah, actually was born there in January 2022.
Officials from the Netherlands tried to persuade Osmani simply to resettle there, but he was adamant he was going to live in the country he had worked for most of his adult life. He also didn’t want to have to learn Dutch.
“No, I work for the United States,” Osmani told them. “I want to go to the U.S.”
The family was sent to Leesburg, Va., first, to a sprawling suburban conference center. The Osmanis were held in the facility for more than a month and weren’t allowed to leave, which was miserable. So Osmani jumped on the first resettlement opportunity he was offered, even though the State Department only would tell him the airport into which he would be flying.
So he and his family got on a plane to Charlotte and then onto a connecting flight to Cedar Rapids. Osmani sat his family at the gate and went to find Craig.
Miraculously, Osmani and Takes found each other. Takes had printed out a sign that read “Welcome!” in Pashto, before he knew Osmani spoke English. Barring a brief, terrifying moment where a Transportation Security Administration agent refused to let the two men pass through security to retrieve the other five Osmanis, the family was finally in the hands of their sponsor circle.
Takes drove the family to the Sisters of the Presentation campus in Dubuque, where the sisters had prepared a home, and the sponsor circle quickly set up the family with the essentials: a car, food stamp benefits and eventually a job for Osmani.
He was awestruck.
“I had never seen this kind of kindness anywhere before,” Osmani said. “They’re supermen and superwomen.”
Opportunity and challenges
Osmani took to his new life with gusto.
“Everything is all right, no complaints at all,” he said.
He was hired at Klauer Manufacturing Co., now working as a machinist, and picked up part-time work as a DoorDash driver. He proudly showed off his 4.92 delivery rating during an interview in March.
His kids enrolled in Dubuque’s public schools, and his eldest daughter, Tahmina, 12, has started to be able to speak to others in English without assistance.
It was a validation of his faith in his adopted country.
“America is a land of opportunity,” Osmani said. “If you try, if you stay, you can do it.”
In Platteville, Fatema Sahak and two of her siblings, 20-year-old Freshta and 22-year-old Abdul Baset, enrolled at University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Asma and her three younger siblings entered the public school system. Eldest sibling, Sundos, 24, who had a degree, found work as a physical therapy technician.
The college-aged siblings did well for themselves, despite a few hiccups.
The university had programs to support its international students and helped them fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, though Fatema was annoyed to learn she essentially would have to restart her college career without any way of transferring her credits from Kabul.
They gradually all found part-time jobs. Adela, their mother, started a sewing business with Platteville Business Incubator. Abdul Jalil, their dad, bought a minivan and ferried his family around while they worked on buying a second car.
Like the Osmanis and Alokozais, a network of locals helped the family settle in the area. One woman helped the Sahak parents enroll in English classes at UW-P and Southwest Wisconsin Technical College. A doctor provided medicine to the family when one of the sisters came down with an ear infection.
Asma, who enrolled in eighth grade after arriving in southwest Wisconsin, had a harder time. Her teachers were nice, she said, but she was bullied in school and on the volleyball team.
“It was hard being around people,” Asma said. “My English was not good, so I was made fun of.”
The mistreatment was more than just adolescent cruelty. While Asma was out walking with some of her younger siblings, a pickup truck pulled up next to them at a stoplight, and its occupants hurled insults at the kids.
“Platteville people are not so familiar with Muslims,” Fatema said.
“Or refugees,” Sundos added.
“They hate refugees,” said Asma.
In Dubuque, the Alokozais, none of whom spoke English at first, also experienced tough times.
Basir Alokozai said through a translator that he quit his job at a Dubuque manufacturing plant after he repeatedly complained of harassment and other inappropriate behavior.
It was a long time coming. During an interview for the job, he had been asked, through a virtual interpreter, how many people he had killed as a soldier. On the job, he said, he was followed and harassed by a supervisor when he stopped during his shifts to pray, as practicing Muslims do five times a day.
Sundos also faced challenges with a supervisor who Sundos said wouldn’t train her on certain equipment and then called for a human resources meeting where the supervisor claimed she was incompetent.
Sundos noted that she kept the job because she already knew how to work the equipment from past employment, but the experience left her infuriated.
“People need to accept us, especially people here,” she said. “This wasn’t our choice. Your government brought us here.”
Alokozai has been looking for a job since he quit the manufacturing plant, with Ahmad’s help. While he still is unhappy with his treatment there, he considers it par for the course.
“We have the same racist people in Afghanistan, too,” he noted. “It’s not just in America.”
‘A painful adjustment’
For the most part, Alokozai said his family is happy in the United States. What he misses though, is other Afghans.
“There is no community here that my family can visit or come to my house,” he said.
It’s a problem that’s compounded for Alokozai and his family, who are still learning English.
He also has to rely on outsiders to help him navigate day-to-day life, which can be humiliating, especially for Alokozai, who prides himself on his resilience and ability to work.
“I wish I knew English so that I can do it myself, deal with my life,” he said.
He keeps his old ID cards from Afghanistan, which spell out his name, home province and where he graduated high school, so he can show people that he is educated, even if he can’t communicate.
The isolation from that language barrier worries Ott, who has remained in regular contact with the Alokozais since the family moved to Dubuque.
“The mental health aspect of it is a challenge,” Ott said. “It’s one thing to say, ‘How can we help you with your mental health?’ It’s another thing to say it across a different language and culture.”
Since each family arrived, they have begun to regularly attend services at Tri-State Islamic Center.
Adib Kassas, one of the imams at the mosque, says he has seen good progress from each of the families. They are learning the language; they can drive; some have jobs; and their kids are in school.
Kassas went through a similar transition when he moved to Dubuque from Syria decades ago to complete his psychiatry residency.
“Those few years were a painful adjustment,” he said. “It wasn’t easy to come to this new place and start new roots.”
He is cognizant of the fact that they are outsiders even among his congregation. There are almost no other Afghans at the mosque, and no refugees.
This is a problem Ahmad has struggled with in particular.
“We have no problem praying with them, but it’s the language barrier, you know?” he said.
His friends, both Afghan and American, are scattered across the U.S., but none ended up in Iowa. He often talks to them on the phone.
The Sahaks seem to be doing better in this respect.
Asma joined a Scout troop led by one of the people involved in the family’s resettlement, who gives her rides to troop meetings. It’s the high point of the 15-year-old’s life.
“I love going there,” she said. “The people are kind and good.”
The college students made friends in the international community. Fatema made friends with another Muslim girl after she complimented Fatema’s scarf. Her friends call her “Fatu” as a nickname now.
More recently, she started to connect with some American-born Muslims in Platteville. Fatema was blown away when she met one at the university’s multicultural center the other week, whom she hadn’t pegged as Muslim.
“It’s extraordinary because with Muslims, even when they are getting to know you, you think you knew this person before,” she said.
Charting a course
In March, Osmani drove to Des Moines to visit the city’s Afghan community. He also is planning a trip to Dublin, Ohio, where some of his peers ended up settling.
He has been thinking about leaving the area for some time but has delayed moving as it could hold up his application for a green card.
“It’s not 100%,” he emphasized. “I’m just checking.”
He is emphatic that Dubuque has been good to him and that he has nothing but appreciation for his sponsor circle. But he has lived in cities his whole life and wants to live in a community with plenty of other people, and plenty of other Afghans.
“It’s not just for me,” he said. “I want to take care of my family, my wife.”
Takes said the sponsor circle would support Ahmad and his family wherever they went.
The Sahaks expect to stay in Platteville, at least while the older siblings attend college.
“There are good things and bad things, you know?” Sundos said.
Basir also plans to stay in the area, despite the challenges he has faced. There might be more Afghans in another state, but, he reasoned, then he might not be as motivated to learn English.
And in Dubuque, he still has the support of his sponsors.
“There are very genuine people here,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.