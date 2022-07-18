The Texas Rangers selected Dubuque native Tommy Specht in the sixth round, 169th overall, in the Major League Baseball Draft this afternoon.
Specht, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound left-handed hitting outfielder who graduated from Wahlert after the first semester, most recently played for the Clinton Lumberkings, of the summer collegiate Prospects League. Despite being one of the youngest players on a circuit designed for players with at least one season of collegiate baseball experience, Specht batted .262 (11-for-32) with four doubles and nine RBIs in 11 games. He drew six walks and a pair of hit batsmen while striking out eight times.
Last month, Specht participated in the MLB Draft Combine at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres. The combine included the top 300 draft-eligible players, as identified by USA Baseball and the 30 MLB clubs.
Cedar Rapids-based scouting service Perfect Game USA graded Specht as a “10,” which translates to a “potential very high draft pick and/or elite-level college prospect,” and named him to the 2022 National Pre-Draft Showcase Top Prospect List. The University of Kentucky recruit’s outfield throwing velocity of 96 mph ranks in the 99.3 percentile of 2022 high school graduates evaluated by Perfect Game, his 60-yard dash time of 6.4 seconds ranks in the 98.59 percentile, and his bat exit velocity of 104 mph ranks in the 99.87 percentile.
Specht followed in the footsteps of another recent Wahlert graduate in hearing his named called on draft day. The Texas Rangers selected catcher Ian Moller, a Louisiana State University signee, in the fourth round, 103rd overall, last summer. Moller signed shortly after the draft and now plays in the Low Class A Carolina League for the Down East Wood Ducks in Kinston, N.C.
Also last summer, the Chicago White Sox selected Cuba City, Wis., pitcher Theo Denlinger in the seventh round, 215th overall, after his third season as a reliever at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. Denlinger now pitches in the Double-A Southern League for the Birmingham Barons.
Moller became the first Dubuque County player to be drafted since the San Diego Padres selected Cascade right-handed pitcher Colin Rea in the 12th round of the 2011 draft following his junior season at Indiana State University. Dyersville, Iowa, pitcher Nic Ungs also went in the 12th round of the 2001 draft to the Florida Marlins after starring at the University of Northern Iowa.
Prior to Moller, no other Dubuque County player heard his name called before the 12th round.
Kevin Rhomberg, an all-state shortstop who led Hempstead to the 1974 state championship, held the distinction of being the highest-drafted Dubuque player before Moller. Cleveland selected him in the 14th round of the 1977 draft. Wahlert left-handed pitcher Nick Kirk, who went to Cleveland in the 19th round in 2009, was the last Dubuque player drafted prior to Moller.
The New York Yankees drafted Bill Burbach, a Dickeyville, Wis., native who played at Wahlert, in the first round, 19th overall in the first-ever MLB Draft in 1965. He also pitched in the Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.