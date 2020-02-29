At least one Dubuque City Council member says it is time for city officials to weigh the future of the Miller Riverview Park & Campground.
“I hate to think about surrendering, but it’s a conversation we probably need to have ... if climate disruption continues to inundate that park day after day, month after month, year after year,” Council Member Ric Jones said this week during the fourth of six scheduled departmental budget hearings prior to adopting the city budget for next fiscal year, beginning July 1.
Floodwaters swamped the park for months on end last year. The park only was open for 12 days.
“We’ve had summers since I’ve been here that the whole summer was perfect and great, and we made a lot of money,” said city Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware.
Jones, however, said he fears last year was not an anomaly and that long park closures for high waters have become more common.
In 2018, the park was closed five different times due to flooding.
At 14 feet, the river laps into the park. Last year, there were 86 consecutive days when the river at the Dubuque railroad bridge was above the flood stage of 17 feet.
Jones said the city needs to assess whether it’s satisfied with the public investment and the cost of annual flood cleanup for the park and assess whether there is a better use for the area.
“Because sitting there underwater all year probably isn’t it,” he said.
Ware urged council members to have the discussion during their annual goal-setting sessions this summer and gather input from park users.
“There definitely is a group, even in the few days we had it open, they were out there and they filled it up really quick,” she said. “And there’s this other conversation, that we have camping right now that’s a part of our recreational opportunities here. And if you didn’t do it, would you want to do it somewhere else? Would you want to replace that or not?”
Prolonged flooding, too, has impacted the city’s Port of Dubuque Marina, with higher river levels prompting the closure of flood-control gates at the Ice Harbor and preventing the use of fuel dock and rental of transient dock slips.
The gates were closed 63 days last year, the most since the marina opened in 2013, according to city Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger.
Council Member David Resnick questioned whether the city should explore other uses or activities for the marina, such as providing kayak and paddleboard rentals.
“It looks like with the climate changes we’re having — the climate impact — that (marina closure) is going to happen more and more,” Resnick said. “And maybe we can think of another good use.”
The marina is projected to operate at a loss of about $93,500 for the fiscal year, up from a loss of $71,500 last fiscal year. City officials anticipate a nearly $91,000 property tax subsidy to operate the facility next fiscal year.
Kroger, though, noted that the subsidy has decreased over time, from a high of more than $183,000 in fiscal year 2014. And boaters have spent about $109,000 per year, on average, on lodging, dining, gambling and visiting museums in Dubuque, he said.
“There are different things we can look at to try to see if there can be some revenue generation there,” Kroger said. “It’s going to have to be through partnership, because the capital expense to try and get paddle boats and paddleboards would be pretty costly.”
Park Division
- Revenue or resources projected: $658,054
- Expenditures projected: $4,020,280
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 6.7% increase
- Tax support requested: $3,362,226
- Tax support current year: $3,113,026
- Employment change: Increase in seasonal staff for maintenance of an expanded and upgraded Veterans Memorial Plaza on Chaplain Schmitt Island for the equivalent of 37.01 full-time employees. Staff and maintenance costs will be reimbursed by Dubuque Racing Association.
- Recommended packages: They include $15,000 for pet waste disposal stations and educational signs about responsible pet ownership along existing and potential future city parks and trails where leashed pets are allowed; and $10,000 for consultant fees related to planning and design work for upgrades to Washington Square. Plans also call for a 10% increase in city park pavilion fees for rentals of more than $100 and a 20% increase for rentals of less than $100.
Recreation Division
- Revenue or resources projected: $1,878,678
- Expenditures projected: $3,220,770
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 4.7% increase
- Tax support requested: $1,342,092
- Tax support current year: $1,149,429
- Employment change: None. The
- department has the equivalent of 48 full-time employees.
- Recommended packages: They include $22,500 to provide free and low-cost arts and cultural performances and $6,250 for an additional 50 annual scholarships for low-income households to participate in division programs and services. Plans also call for a $1 increase for 18-hole daily rounds, $2 increase for PGA rounds and a $10 increase on all passes at Bunker Hill Golf Course.
Multicultural Family Center
- Revenue or resources projected: $15,619
- Expenditures projected: $401,395
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 0.7% increase
- Tax support requested: $392,799
- Tax support current year: $390,017
- Employment change: None. The department has the equivalent of 4.05 full-time employees.
- Recommended packages: None.
Five Flags Center
- Expenditures projected: $955,043
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 9.6% decrease
- Tax support requested: $955,043
- Tax support current year: $920,395
- Employment change: Employees work for management group ASM Global.
- Recommended packages: None
Grand River Center
- Expenditures projected: $514,420
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 0.6% increase
- Tax support requested: $514,420
- Tax support current year: $511,143
- Employment change: Employees work for management group Platinum Hospitality.
- Recommended packages: None
Purchase of Services
The proposed budget recommends more than $2.5 million for contracted services from area providers. That represents a $141,607 decrease over the current fiscal year. Additionally, the proposed budget includes $147,961 in grants to nonprofit groups to serve low- and moderate-income residents and further city goals and priorities through services not provided in the normal course of city business. That represents a $27,961 increase over the current fiscal year budget.