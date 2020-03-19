GALENA, Ill. — A well-known Galena chef and business owner died this week.
Ivo Puidak, founder and owner of Galena Canning Co. and commonly known as “Chef Ivo,” died Tuesday, store manager Chris Keating confirmed on Wednesday.
Puidak founded Galena Canning Co. in the early 1990s, creating a wide variety of salsas, hot sauces, salad dressings, dips, jams and barbecue sauces. The store has grown to garner national attention, and Puidak himself was featured on multiple shows on the Food Network.
Galena Canning has two storefronts situated on Galena’s downtown Main Street.
Keating said no further information was available regarding the Puidak family’s funeral plans.