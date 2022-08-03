LANCASTER, Wis. — A man arrested last year with about a pound of meth in Lancaster recently was sentenced to eight years in federal prison.

Carl Rabe, 44, of Baraboo and formerly of Boscobel, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Madison after previously pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. There is no parole in the federal system.

