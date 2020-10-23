DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A Dyersville man recently was sentenced to jail time for pointing a gun at two people in a diner.
Brian M. Wells, 59, was sentenced to 150 days in jail after pleading guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and one count of public intoxication. He must serve two years of probation after his jail time.
As part of a plea deal, a charge of carrying weapons was dismissed.
Court documents state that Wells was extremely intoxicated when he was asked to leave Joe’s 2nd St. Diner in Dyersville on Dec. 21. He got into a scuffle with diner owner Joseph G. Menge.
Diner employee Kelsey A. Roddick, 24, approached to try to help.
“Wells then grabbed a loaded, .22-caliber Beretta pistol off of his person and pointed it at Menge’s chest and head area,” court documents state. “Roddick was standing directly behind Menge in the line of fire, placing them both in fear.
“Menge then managed to wrestle the gun out of Wells’ hands.”
Police reported that the gun had a round in the chamber and that the safety was off.