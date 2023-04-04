Elle King

Elle King will perform at Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage in August, along with opening act Megan Moroney.

 Contributed

A singer with both pop and country hits will perform in Dubuque as part of a summer concert series.

Elle King will perform at Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage on Aug. 11, along with opening act Megan Moroney. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert will start at 8 p.m.

