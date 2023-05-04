BAGLEY, Wis. — A southwest Wisconsin man died this week in a boating accident, according to a press release from the Grant County Coroner’s Office.
The release identifies the man as Michael Coon, 68, of Bagley.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department received a report at about 2:55 p.m. Monday about a boating accident on the backwaters of the Mississippi River near River of Lakes Campground in Bagley, the release states.
“The caller reported seeing a boat floating in the water and there was no one in the boat,” the release states. “A follow up call to the dispatch center reported that a male had fallen out of the boat, was brought to shore, and CPR was in progress.”
Coon was transported by ambulance to Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien, Wis., where he later was pronounced dead.
The release states that witnesses reported seeing Coon in the boat and later seeing him swimming after it. Bystanders went out in a canoe to help him after noticing Coon struggling.
“He was located, unconscious in the water, and taken to shore where they attempted life saving measures until emergency personnel arrived,” the release states.
Grant County Coroner Phyllis Fuerstenberg wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that Coon’s cause of death was “cardiac arrest, hypothermia from emersion in cold water.”