PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — During the 2020-2021 school year, schools in southwest Wisconsin met or exceeded state expectations in areas such as growth and achieving educational milestones.
Each year, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction releases report cards assessing the achievement of districts and schools around the state, primarily based on test scores, as well as indicators such as attendance and graduation rates. Due to the pandemic, the reports were suspended for the 2019-2020 school year.
Scores are reported on a five-point scale, from “fails to meet expectations” to “significantly exceeds expectations.”
Most area schools were ranked at four stars for “exceeds expectations.” The exceptions were Prairie du Chien Area School District, which “met expectations,” and River Ridge School District, which “significantly exceeded expectations.”
The Platteville School District was one of the local districts that “exceeded expectations.”
“It’s encouraging that given what our students have had to endure over the past 18, 20 months that we’re still able on this measurement to be competitive,” Platteville Superintendent Jim Boebel said.
For most of the local school districts, their overall score totals fell slightly, but they remained in the same category of the five-point scale.
Platteville’s overall score was slightly lower than its score in 2018-2019, the last time the report cards were released.
Boebel said it is hard to compare specific scores year to year because the indicators used to determine them can change.
Two years ago, one of the four priority areas the state reported, referred to as “closing gaps” in the report cards, focused on achievement gaps for students from traditionally marginalized populations. This year, that priority has been replaced by “target group outcomes,” which instead looks at the performance of the bottom 25% of students.
Each of the report cards also included a disclaimer noting that scores and ratings should be interpreted with caution due to the pandemic. Measures based on assessment take into account three years of data, but state assessments were not administered last year.
Darlington Community School District similarly fell slightly in overall score but was in the “exceeds expectations” category.
District Administrator Cale Jackson said district officials were happy with the results but typically place more emphasis on measures such as how many students are earning college credits and how many are able to find employment after graduation as indicators of success.
Jackson said most of the challenges and successes of the year related to the pandemic and praised teachers and staff for helping to meet student needs.
The Potosi School District jumped several points in its overall score since 2018-2019, though it was still within the “exceeds expectations” range.
District Administrator Kurt Cohen said the district scored well in a measure of student progress on statewide tests. Outside of testing, Cohen pointed to social-emotional learning efforts as a strength of the district.
“While we’re happy about that, we also ... know that it’s not the end of our work, regardless of what category we would happen to fall into,” he said. “It’s no different than what we ask of our kids when their grades come out — that they continue to work to improve.”