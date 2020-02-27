ZWINGLE, Iowa — A few months ago, Marlin Heim was driving through Zwingle when he noticed a vacant building that once was home to the County Line Bar & Grill.
Heim felt an idea forming. And after giving it some thought, he decided to share it with girlfriend Maureen “Renie” Knupp.
After some discussion and a lot of planning and preparation, the couple reopened the County Line Bar & Grill earlier this month. The former owners closed up shop last year.
“Once I saw it was closed, I figured I would talk to Renie about it because she’s tired of (working) the late-night hours,” he said.
Knupp and Heim are leasing the building for one year before deciding if they want to buy it and continue running the restaurant, Knupp said.
Knupp, who spent many years working at George’s Bar and Grill in East Dubuque, Ill., said she’s been in the restaurant industry almost all her life and has held every position, from management to cooking.
This new business gives her the opportunity to make her own decisions and take new risks.
“We have been trying to do (live) entertainment here and there,” she said. “We just want to please everybody. We had a band a couple of weeks ago.”
Although she enjoys the new freedom, the first few weeks have been anything but easy, Knupp said.
“The first week, we ran out of beer three times,” she laughed. “We’re overwhelmed.”
But what makes the chaos worth it? Regular customers like Lindsay Engling, of Bernard.
Engling said she loves the new menu, which seems to offer more authentic Midwestern food.
She stopped in for late lunch earlier this week to enjoy a breaded pork tenderloin sandwich.
Knupp said the pork tenderloin is hand-breaded and cut. Other popular items on the menu include the jumbo wings, the patty melt and burgers.
“We sell a lot of burgers here,” Knupp said. “(People) like beef in this area.”
Knupp said she is working to put together lunch specials to add to the menu, but first she wants to get in the swing of owning her own restaurant.
Heim said the couple has received overwhelming support.
“We’ve met a lot of amazing people that come in and support you and tell you how good your food is and that they are really glad we opened back up,” he said.
The transition has been busy. Besides Knupp and Heim, the business has just one part-time employee.
But Knupp believes the customers make it worth the effort.
“I just love the compliments people give me,” she said. “I get a natural high off it. I know a lot of people’s names, and I remember what they drink. It could be 10 years later. It just makes you feel good. You’ve got to love what you do.”