DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The City of Dyersville will once again enact a measure that aims to safeguard Major League Baseball’s interest while also ensuring the town isn’t overrun by outside street vendors during the upcoming game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 11 at the Field of Dreams.

Referred to as a “Clean Zone,” the temporary ordinance establishes and regulates commercial activity from Aug. 8 to Aug. 13 and prohibits the sale of tickets along with the sale of merchandise — other than by an existing business within the city — on public streets, sidewalks and right-of-ways; outside an enclosed building; or from any temporary structure.

