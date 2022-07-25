DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The City of Dyersville will once again enact a measure that aims to safeguard Major League Baseball’s interest while also ensuring the town isn’t overrun by outside street vendors during the upcoming game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 11 at the Field of Dreams.
Referred to as a “Clean Zone,” the temporary ordinance establishes and regulates commercial activity from Aug. 8 to Aug. 13 and prohibits the sale of tickets along with the sale of merchandise — other than by an existing business within the city — on public streets, sidewalks and right-of-ways; outside an enclosed building; or from any temporary structure.
Violators of the ordinance can face fines of up to $500, up to six months’ imprisonment, or both.
City Administrator Mick Michel explained this is no different than what the city did last year when MLB was in town, just that it will be intact for a longer period due to the Minor League Baseball game, which will be played Aug. 9.
While the ordinance was in effect last year, the city didn’t run into any issues, and this once again won’t have any impact on existing businesses, Michel said.
“They can’t sell MLB merchandise without MLB permission, but this is no different than what we did last year,” Michel said. “This is a great protection for the event and for our local businesses, too.”
As Dyersville prepares for the massive influx of visitors during game week, council members approved the following street closures from Wed., Aug. 10, to Friday, Aug. 12:
Third Avenue Southwest from the bridge to 3rd Street Southwest
First Street Southwest from the alley north of Second Avenue Southwest to Third Avenue Southwest
Second Street Southwest from the alley north of Second Avenue Southwest to Third Avenue Southwest
Second Avenue Southwest between First Street and Second Street Southwest
On Aug. 9, the city also will close Second Avenue Northeast from Second Street to Third Street Northeast and the parking lot at the corner of Second Avenue and Second Street Northeast to throw a tailgate for the minor league game.
Additionally, the council approved a fireworks permit at the Field of Dreams for Aug. 11 and a parade route for Budweiser Clydesdales on Aug. 12.
