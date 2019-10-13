Dubuque resident Abbey Welsh, 25, already has more than six years of experience in the food service industry.
Welsh started working as a server at Salsa’s Mexican Restaurant in Dubuque when she was a teenager. She now has been at Red Robin for about a year and a half.
For Welsh, the busiest shifts are the best ones. The wages and tips that she makes tending bar and waiting tables support her four children.
A half-dozen years in the industry have taught her how to move quickly, manage multiple tables and forge connections with her customers.
But Welsh is acutely aware that not everyone can cut it in her line of work.
“In food service, you can either make it or you can’t,” she said. “Some people are natural-born servers. They can deal with the people and the stress. Others can’t. And they weed themselves out pretty quickly.”
The most recent figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show there are 840 waiters and waitresses and 430 bartenders in Dubuque County.
In Iowa, there are more than 23,500 waiters and waitresses and nearly 8,400 bartenders.
Wisconsin is home to more than 43,500 waiters and waitresses, as well as more than 26,000 bartenders. In Illinois, there are about 84,000 waiters and waitresses and 28,500 bartenders.
Such workers operate in a boom-or-bust environment, showing up to work each day with little guarantee about how much cash they will make.
This uncertainty is part of what drives the industry’s frequent turnover, a phenomenon that profoundly impacts waitstaff and restaurant owners alike.
Waitstaff also sometimes must contend with long hours and unsatisfied customers.
Welsh acknowledges the industry’s pitfalls but sees value in the work that she does.
“There are some people that you just can’t please,” she said. “But that is part of the industry. At the end of the day, the job gives me a sense of purpose. It is important for me to have a purpose.”
‘ROLLER COASTER’
Jay McDonald has worked in the service industry for decades, tending bar at Dog House Lounge, The View, Shannon’s, The Dungeon, Yardarm Bar & Grill and the now-closed Dr. B’s in Dubuque. Today, he works part time at Spirits Bar & Grill, located within the Days Inn on Dodge Street.
The Dubuque resident has grown accustomed to the up-and-down nature of the job. Perhaps the greatest variable is the pay, which can ebb and flow based on how many customers come into the bar and how generous they are with their tips.
“It is kind of a roller coaster,” he said. “Some nights you do well and you think, ‘That was worth it.’ Other nights you question whether it was really worth it to come in.”
The federal Fair Labor Standards Act requires employers to pay only at least $2.13 per hour to “tipped employees,” which is defined as those making $30 or more per month in tips.
However, the required wage level for these workers varies significantly state by state.
Seven U.S. states require restaurants and bars to pay their workers the same rate as the minimum wage.
Twenty-six others — including Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois — mandate a minimum that is above the federal tipped workers standard but below the state’s minimum wage.
In Wisconsin, for instance, the required wage for tipped employees is $2.33 — less than one-third the minimum wage of $7.25.
Servers in Iowa must be paid at least $4.35 per hour, while those in Illinois will take home at least $4.95. Both figures fall well below the minimum wages in those states.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, has been a longtime advocate for raising the minimum wage in Iowa. She emphasized that she also supports raising the required hourly pay for tipped workers.
“Most people who go to restaurants don’t realize that their server is making only $4.35 per hour and waiting for us as customers to pay the rest of it for them,” she said.
GETTING BY
A provision in the Fair Labor Standards Act states that employers must make up the difference if a server’s overall wages – hourly pay plus tips — fall below the state minimum wage over the course of a shift.
However, enforcement of this law is spotty at best.
A recent U.S. Department of Labor investigation found that 84% of investigated restaurants were in violation of wage and hours laws. This included more than 1,200 instances where restaurants didn’t bring tipped workers’ wages up to the required level.
This behavior adds to the financial struggles of many in the industry.
A study by the Economic Policy Institute found that 18.5% of waitstaff and bartenders live below the poverty line, compared with just 6.7% of nontipped workers.
Such numbers don’t sit well with Jochum.
“It is unfair that there are people who are playing by the rules and working hard and this economy is not working for them,” she said. “They should be earning enough money to live.”
Something as fickle as the changing of the seasons can alter a server’s financial fate.
Welsh, of Red Robin, has noticed that customers are likelier to fork over generous tips during the holiday season.
But early in the calendar year — after consumers have spent their cash on Christmas presents — they grow far stingier when it comes to tipping servers.
Brenda McDowell, the owner at Midtown Marina in East Dubuque, Ill., said many of her servers contend with similar challenges.
The bar and restaurant there is usually humming with activity in the summer, but it can slow significantly when the weather cools. She encourages waitstaff to keep these trends in mind and set aside cash for a rainy — or snowy — day.
“It can take a toll on how you pay your bills and (afford to) eat,” McDowell said. “For the people who rely on (this job) for full time, they have to have some good budgeting skills.”
TURNING OVER
As the owner of two area restaurants, Chris Staver has seen countless workers come and go.
Staver reopened Copper Kettle in Dubuque in 2012 and opened Silver Spoon in East Dubuque in 2017.
Collectively, the two restaurants employ 30 people. Keeping them fully staffed can be a massive challenge.
“We have a really strong core, but there are a handful of positions where it seems like we are just cycling through,” Staver said.
Staver pointed to the area’s low unemployment rate as a primary factor.
The jobless rate was a mere 2.5% in Dubuque County in August. Jo Daviess County, Ill., had an unemployment rate of 3.1%, while Grant County, Wis., sat at 3.2%.
With fewer people looking for a job, restaurants are forced to select “from a smaller pool,” Staver said. Management also is far more reluctant to cut ties with workers, even if they are struggling to meet performance goals.
Staver thinks staff members are in tune with this new reality.
“They know they can get away with more than they did in the past,” he said. “Everyone’s standards have dropped a little bit. (Restaurant owners or managers) are willing to tolerate a little bit more.”
At other establishments, staffing concerns are tied to seasonal cycles.
Midtown Marina reduces staff over the winter but always aims to beef it back up for the summer.
McDowell, the co-owner, said that can be a stressful undertaking.
“I always get a little bit anxious at that time of year,” McDowell said. “You worry about whether the staff members from last year are going to come back. You wonder if they found something different.”
Throughout the country, restaurants and bars face similar concerns.
A study by the National Restaurant Association found that the “restaurant-and-accommodations” sector had a turnover rate of 75% in 2018. Turnover rate takes the total number of “separations” — the result of people quitting or getting fired — and divides that by the total number of employees.
The turnover rate in that sector has grown for eight consecutive years and now dwarfs the rate for the private sector as a whole, which is 49%.
The constant staff shakeups have an impact on employees, too.
Welsh said workers often depart without warning, forcing the rest of the staff to pick up the slack.
“In the restaurant industry in general, a lot of burnout happens,” she said. “You see a lot of no-call no-shows. I think the stress gets to lots of people.”
McDonald, of Spirits Bar and Grill, also has observed the trend during his time in the industry.
He believes the problem is exacerbated by the dynamics of the current labor market. Waitstaff are well aware that other bars and restaurants are searching for workers.
This makes them more willing to cut ties with their current employer.
“If they have a couple weekends where they are not making good money, they go search elsewhere,” McDonald said. “They’re always looking for greener grass.”
SKILL SET
After one particularly busy shift at Midtown Marina, Lindsay Boyer peered down at her FitBit and marveled at the metrics.
Without leaving the confines of the restaurant, she had logged around 20,000 steps in the span of five hours. That is the equivalent of walking 10 miles.
The step count is a testament to the mindset that many servers have.
“If I am coming in for a certain amount of time and I am hoping to make a certain amount (in tips), that drives me to give the best service I can,” Boyer said. “I want to make sure everyone at the bar and tables are getting exactly what they need. I want to give them speedy service and good food and make sure they are happy when they leave.”
Boyer said honesty is one of the biggest keys to her success.
When the kitchen is slammed with orders and the wait likely will be longer, she levels with customers.
Welsh also takes pride in the rapport she develops with them.
“I feel like I am good at customer service in general,” she said. “I have an intuition of what people want out of their experience. I can read the attitude of a table right when they walk in.”
Staver, of Copper Kettle and Silver Spoon, has learned to appreciate the art of being an effective server.
He said new servers at his restaurants are educated extensively on the restaurants’ menu items, as well as the proper way to greet customers.
New employees must “shadow” experienced servers before they hit the restaurant floor on their own.
Some servers can begin after two or three days of job shadowing. Others require much longer.
“Some people think the whole job is writing down an order and delivering the food,” Staver said. “There are a lot of really big challenges in serving, though. You need to have personality and product knowledge, and you need to have effective time management. This kind of job isn’t for everyone.”
PROS AND CONS
Dubuque resident Eve Sage is 90 years old and more than one decade removed from her final stint as a server. She still looks back fondly on her time in the business.
She started working in the industry when she was in her 40s. The first job she landed was at Robert’s River Rides, a cruise ship that went up and down the Mississippi River. She later worked at Dubuque Inn, The 3100 Club and Ms. Pat’s Corner Tap.
Sage laughs heartily when she recalls all the male customers who asked her out on a date. She is less enthusiastic when recalling the many run-ins with inebriated customers.
But she always enjoyed the unpredictability of the job.
“When you work in this business, anything can happen,” she said.
Despite working full time for UPS, McDonald doesn’t mind putting in extra work at Spirits. He works each Friday night and usually fills in on a couple of Sundays each month.
To McDonald, the job is a vehicle for connecting with new people. At Spirits in Days Inn, McDonald has struck up conversations with visitors from foreign countries and all across the U.S.
“You meet people from all over,” he said. “And they all have a story or two to tell you.”
Working in the service industry requires working on many nights and weekends.
For Boyer, who works full time in a local school, logging the late-night shifts sometimes can be exhausting. On some days, she will arrive at Midtown Marina in the late afternoon and work past midnight after working a full shift at her day job.
“I do get tired, but the customers keep me on my toes,” she said. “But it is not something I dread. When it becomes something I dread, then I won’t do it anymore.”
Those who bartend or waitress full time don’t have that luxury.
When Welsh alters her schedule at Red Robin, she is usually aiming to add more hours to the work week.
She said she tries to pick up extra shifts if she’s running behind on a bill or trying to earn more cash for the holidays.
At the end of the day, it’s the customers who will determine whether the additional hours will be worthwhile.
“Some days are better than others,” she said.