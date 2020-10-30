CASCADE, Iowa — A fire destroyed an apartment, displaced residents and caused about $100,000 worth of damage Wednesday night in Cascade.
The fire at Claddagh Court Apartments, 506 Sixth Ave. NW, was contained to Apartment No. 10, but smoke entered nearby units, according to Cascade Fire Chief Denny Green. No one was injured.
Firefighters were dispatched to the apartment of Kenneth Ahrndt at about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday and remained on the scene until 11:20 p.m.
Green said Ahrndt’s apartment was destroyed. About a dozen other residents were at least temporarily displaced until their units were ventilated and had electricity restored.
American Red Cross spokesman Josh Murray said his organization provided temporary lodging to two residents of the apartment complex.
“We are following up today to see if they will need additional nights of lodging,” Murray said.
The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release that said the fire caused about $100,000 in damage.
An electrical issue was suspected as the cause of the fire, which was not considered suspicious, according to the sheriff’s department.
Bernard and Farley fire departments also assisted at the scene.