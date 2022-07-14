Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, said Wednesday in Dubuque that focusing on the issues of the day will help propel her to a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
At the grand opening of Dubuque County Democrats’ 2022 campaign headquarters, 470 W. Fourth St., she said key among those matters is the right to abortion access in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned.
Mathis is running to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson to represent Iowa’s new 2nd Congressional District. In an interview ahead of the grand opening, Mathis said she is hearing people everywhere insisting on a right to abortion in recent weeks.
“When I was running for state Senate, no one ever brought it up,” she said. “I was the chair of health and human services policy from 2012 to 2016. So there were (anti-abortion) bills I didn’t advance. When we lost the majority, it was like the dam broke. People were asking, ‘What’s going on? Why is this a topic?’ I said, ‘Because (Democrats) lost the majority.’”
Mathis, a former TV news reporter and mental health nonprofit administrator, has served in the Iowa Senate since 2011.
She said women both young and old realize how historic it is that the right to abortion no longer is promised.
“I think young women do and (age) 60-plus women do,” Mathis said. “60-year-plus women are great voters. Young women need a reason. Right now, they don’t think they’re being listened to. When we talk to the young voter, it’s, ‘No one is doing anything about climate control or abortion or anything we care about.’”
Hinson flipped her current district in 2020, beating former Democrat U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer. But Mathis said focusing on young voters who didn’t turn out in 2020 likely will help her as she seeks the seat.
What will also be key, she said, is acknowledging inflation with a plan to counter it.
“In the U.S. House and at the (Iowa) Capitol, … (Democrats) are trying to make sure child tax credits are available,” she said. “We’re making sure that we’re growing more market-rate housing. (For manufacturing), you offer some tax abatement for them to come back in the country, to lower prices for the consumer and lower prices for the manufacturing.”
Hinson’s campaign chair Sophie Crowell said Iowans will reject Mathis and her “liberal politics,” pointing to Mathis’ vote against Iowa’s recent sweeping income tax cut championed by Republicans.
“Liz Mathis is a liberal — she will vote for (U.S. House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi as Speaker and support the (President Joe) Biden-Pelosi tax-and-spend agenda that continues to cause record inflation,” she said in a written statement.
Mathis also said she could win the U.S. House seat by meeting voters in rural counties who told her they hadn’t seen a Democratic candidate in some time.
Longtime Dubuque Democrat Nick Lucy said that was a good idea.
“A lot of our friends who are Republicans say Democrats have not come to the working class and let the Republican Party define (Democrats) for too long,” he said.
