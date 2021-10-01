Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
This year’s annual Dubuque fundraising walk for the Alzheimer’s Association gives participants two options.
Participants in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s can walk from home or join others in an event beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Heritage Pond.
Walkers who choose to walk from home can download a Walk to End Alzheimer’s app to participate through augmented reality and activities.
This year’s event seeks to raise $59,000. Proceeds will help the association provide care and support to families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and contribute to research.
In-person participants must follow safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration and hand sanitizing. Masks are encouraged and will be available at the site.
Visit alz.org/walk to register or for more information.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.