PETERSBURG, Iowa — As the old saying goes, sometimes, it really does take a village.
Several years ago in the small community of Petersburg, parishioners of the Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church realized they had a big project to tackle.
The beloved and iconic church, built in 1905 in the then-unincorporated village of Petersburg, was starting to show its age.
A modern beauty and marvel of early-20th-century craftsmanship, the church has stood the test of time, enduring everything Iowa weather had thrown at it over the past century.
But it was the church’s beautiful intricacies that could be its ultimate demise — it boasts a plethora of pointed arch window openings, stained glass from Germany, sacred altar and murals, all of which would come with a heavy price tag if they were to return to their former glory. The church has also suffered a flooded basement, with an antiquated HVAC and electrical system, and excessive humidity was wreaking havoc on many of the church’s surfaces.
Instead of allowing the church to keep slipping into disrepair, in 2017, the parish took fate into its own hands and began a lengthy and extensive restoration.
Rick and Karen Domeyer elected to spearhead the effort and one of their first moves also proved to be perhaps their most impactful.
Rick reached out to Duane Hagerty, who runs the nonprofit organization Heritage Works in Dubuque and is a historic preservation consultant with experience in these types of restoration projects. He most recently assisted with the rehabilitation of the old St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque, now known as Steeple Square.
Knowing that this project wasn’t going to be a cheap fix if they wanted it done right, the Domeyers asked for assistance in finding monetary resources.
Hagerty paid a visit to Petersburg to tour the church and discuss the project’s aspirations. Following those conversations, he knew this was a project he wanted to be involved in.
“It’s a beautiful church, and they wanted to do all the right things to preserve it,” Hagerty recalled.
In the first step in a very long journey, they began applying for historic tax credits, a process Hagerty said was not for the faint of heart.
“That’s not an easy thing to do — it requires a lot of documentation,” he said.
The State Historic Preservation Office also required them to follow a fairly strict process, giving them guidelines of what they could and could not do in order to qualify for the incentives, but the Domeyers kept their noses to the grindstone.
The church also started what became an incredibly successful capital campaign, garnering donations from all 50 states and several foreign countries.
It was an arduous process, and Karen said she and Rick did put in a lot of hours behind the scenes. “We never kept track, and I’m kind of glad we didn’t,” she joked.
While the couple did quarterback the project, the two said it would not have been possible without parishioners coming together as a community.
Rick said aside from the many hands making light work, when it came to people opening their pocketbooks, there was little hesitation there either.
“Many people went above and beyond even what they pledged,” he said. “This wouldn’t have been possible without them — everything ties together.”
As a proverbial cherry on top of the project’s cake, the restoration project was presented with the Community Effort Award by the Preservation Iowa Board of Directors at the Preservation at Its Best award ceremony, a three-day summit held in Sioux City at the beginning of June.