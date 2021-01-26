LANCASTER, Wis. — The Grant County Board of Supervisors has passed a resolution prohibiting the use of excessive force by law enforcement agencies within its jurisdiction against people engaged in nonviolent civil rights demonstrations.
The supervisors approved the resolution unanimously. Prior to the vote, they inquired whether the new policy would unnecessarily burden law enforcement, but Sheriff Nate Dreckman said it aligns with protocols followed by his department.
Passing the resolution was necessary for the county to retain eligibility for certain state grants.