DARLINGTON, Wis. — Authorities are sponsoring a free ride service at this week’s Lafayette County Fair to reduce the incidence of drunk driving.

Rides home will be available from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 14 to 16, according to the Darlington Police Department.

The rides will be provided by two vans marked “Taxi.” People can flag down the vans or call 608-726-2106 or 608-726-2094.

The rides are supported by a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

