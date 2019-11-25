United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States will hold a pair of information sessions for nonprofits interested in applying for 2020-2022 Community Impact Fund grants.
The sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 3 and Dec. 6, both at Keystone AEA, 2310 Chaney Road.
Nonprofit organizations must serve in the United Way’s 10-county coverage area to be eligible.
The sessions will provide an overview of the grant process and will answer questions regarding the grant applications. Organizations interested in applying for a grant are encouraged to attend one of the sessions.
Grant guidelines will be made available beginning Sunday on dbqunitedway.org
RSVP for the sessions to jessica.bleile@dbqunitedway.org.