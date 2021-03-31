PEOSTA, Iowa — A child was seriously injured when struck by a vehicle Monday in Peosta.
The 10-year-old was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center before being transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment, according to a press release issued by the Peosta Police Department. The child’s name has not been released.
The release states that Camdyn Penick, 18, of Franklin Grove, Ill., was traveling north on Peosta Community Parkway at about 5 p.m. Monday when the child ran into traffic from behind a parked vehicle and was struck by Penick’s vehicle.
The incident is being investigated, according to the release.