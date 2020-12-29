DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Don’t respond to an email by clicking on “reply all.”
That was the advice given to Lafayette County supervisors recently regarding emails to which they respond from county administration, other county supervisors and the general public.
Assistant Corporation Counsel Katie Mills told supervisors when they use “reply all,” that interaction with other supervisors could be considered an open meeting, rather than an exchange of emails on county government issues between supervisors.
Mills also advised supervisors to not respond to messages on their cellphones during meetings. She said no matter what the message — personal or relating to county business — that message could be considered part of the meeting and would have to be entered into the minutes of the public meeting. She told supervisors to put their cellphones away during meetings so that couldn’t happen.
The same goes for comments from the public or county government employees during Zoom meetings that are posted on the screen during the meeting. Those comments are public information and should be read aloud during the meeting and have to be entered into the minutes of the meeting.
Mills told supervisors that fines for violations can cost supervisors $25 to $300 — amounts that will be paid by the individual, not the county.