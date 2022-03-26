Grant County Board of Supervisor candidate profiles will publish today, Sunday and Monday in the Telegraph Herald.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Seventeen seats on the Grant County Board of Supervisors are up for election on April 5, including eight races where more than one candidate is running.
Ahead of the election, the Telegraph Herald spoke with candidates about their backgrounds, goals and priorities.
Candidates outlined numerous community needs, from improving housing options and increasing mental health resources to completing planned emergency communications and broadband projects.
The county is currently working on a nearly $16 million project to build radio towers and a fiber-optic loop. The next steps include connecting with internet providers and completing the tower network over the next several years.
District 6
Kevin K. Udelhoven
Age: 61
Residence: Lancaster
Family: Wife, Peggy, nine children and one granddaughter
Occupation: Dairy farmer for 40 years
Relevant experience: Second vice-chair, Foremost Farms Board of Directors; director, Grant County Dairy Herd Improvement Association Co-op; chairman, Town of Potosi board; and member, SS. Andrew-Thomas Parish Council
Goals and priorities: Udelhoven said that one area he would focus on is economic development. He hopes to support tourism to draw people to Grant County.
“Having better roads for heavy equipment and more traffic is also one of the biggest needs,” he said.
Udelhoven said that the county’s communications and broadband project is “definitely needed” and that finding providers to “tie it all together” is important.
“It’s a major thing for the county,” Udelhoven said.
Joseph V. Mumm
Age: 43
Residence: Lancaster
Family: Wife, Sarah, and three children
Occupation: Beef and crop farmer
Relevant experience: Three years serving, to date, on the Grant County Dairy Herd Improvement Association board
Goals and priorities: Mumm said his first priority would be to hear from the people he represents.
“I don’t have a personal agenda,” he said. “It is whatever comes to the table. Every issue is important.”
When asked about the communications and broadband project, Mumm said that he believes it is good for the county.
“I think it’s great,” Mumm said. “There are communities around here that have very limited access to that.”
Mumm said that improved internet access would help children in school and adults in business and communication.
District 7
Dawn Kendrick
Age: 52
Residence: Fennimore
Family: Three adult children
Occupation: Third-grade teacher at Boscobel Elementary School
Relevant experience: First time running for office
Goals and priorities: Kendrick said that she would like to work on issues such as social services, mental health and substance abuse.
“I know that mental health has taken a blow in the last couple of years,” Kendrick said.
Kendrick said that she would like to see more mental health care providers and therapists in Grant County.
On the issue of broadband and emergency communications, Kendrick agreed that a system upgrade is needed. She believes the fiber-optic loop will positively impact citizens, particularly once the county secures providers for the system.
Adam Day
Age: 41
Residence: Fennimore
Family: Wife, Heather, and three children
Occupation: General manager at lawn care service Pagel Services
Relevant experience: Twenty years with the Grant County Sheriff’s Department; served on Fennimore City Council, Fennimore Rural Fire Board and Fennimore Area Chamber of Commerce Board
Goals and priorities: Day said that as a supervisor, he would draw on his sheriff’s department experience.
“One of my main priorities is to make sure all of the (county) departments have all the tools and resources they need to effectively do their job,” he said.
He also is supportive of efforts to increase internet access for everyday citizens, a need that he says has been highlighted by the pandemic and the increase of individuals working and studying from home.
“I hope everyone has access to it (internet) through the county,” he said. “It’s important that everyone gets that opportunity.”
District 8
Patrick R. Schroeder
Age: 61
Residence: outside of Lancaster
Family: Wife, Karen, and three children, one of whom is deceased, and five grandchildren
Occupation: Dairy farmer
Relevant experience: About 17 years on the Board of Supervisors in total — Schroeder was appointed to represent District 8 in 2019, three years after he initially left the board in 2016
Goals and priorities: Schroeder said that his main concern currently relates to public participation in board meetings.
“My priorities are to get the voices back,” Schroeder said, explaining that public participation and opportunities for comment during board meetings have declined since the pandemic began.
His other concerns include making sure mental health resources are adequately funded and that the $1.4 million the county is receiving in a national settlement with opioid companies is used to help those suffering from addiction.
Schroeder said that broadband access is also important.
“Not everyone’s on the same playing field when it comes to internet,” Schroeder said.
Mike Lieurance
Age: 75
Residence: Lancaster
Family: Wife, Ember, two children and two grandchildren
Occupation: Retired from U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service
Relevant experience: Seven years on the Board of Supervisors, serving District 9; leadership positions in local VFW and American Legion chapters
Goals and priorities: Lieurance said that the emergency communications system is the county’s number one priority, as well as securing internet providers for broadband service.
Other areas of concern include housing and business development.
“Housing is such a shortage all over and here in Grant County,” Lieurance said. “It impacts businesses coming in and hiring.”
Lieurance said that the agricultural industry is strong in Grant County, but he would like to see more diversity in types of businesses.
“I think we have to try to change our pattern and become more diverse — housing could help with that,” he said.