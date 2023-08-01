The creation of a community gathering space and a trail connecting the Port of Dubuque with the Historic Millwork District were among conceptual proposals presented to Dubuque City Council during a work session Monday.
The concepts are part of a proposed update to the city’s Historic Millwork District Master Plan, which provides a framework and vision for the future development of the area bordered by East 12th, White and East Fifth streets and U.S. 61/151.
City Council members last year approved spending $50,000 to update the current master plan, which was drafted in 2009. A final draft of the new plan was presented to council members Monday.
The plan is expected to be presented to City Council members for approval at its Monday, Aug. 7, meeting.
The updated plan aims to provide the city with a guide for how to continue the growth of the downtown area that not long ago was filled with vacant industrial buildings. Following numerous redevelopment efforts, the Millwork District now is home to apartments, offices, restaurants and retail businesses.
By updating the plan, officials hope to determine the next best steps the city can take to help kickstart the development of the rest of the district.
Primary among the recommendations is a proposal to create a trail that would start at the northern end of the Mississippi Riverwalk in the Port of Dubuque and extend onto East Commercial and East Seventh streets to connect to the Millwork District. The trail would continue along Seventh Street into downtown Dubuque, eventually cutting through the Iowa Street Parking Ramp and passing through Town Clock Plaza to reach Washington Square.
The updated plan states that the creation of the trail would require modifications to the Iowa Street Parking Ramp, which currently obstructs the proposed trail route.
Andrew Dresdner, an urban designer and planner with Bolton & Menk who presented the draft plan to the council, said the trail, and the general expansion of bike trail access around the city, would help increase the number of people visiting the Millwork District.
“The more ways people can get to the district, the more viable retail will be and the more desirable the district will be,” he said.
Another proposal that garnered support from multiple City Council members calls for building a community gathering space over the current parking lot on East 10th Street, located next to the Alamo building at the intersection of East 10th and Washington streets, which, if constructed, would act as a small park and include space for outdoor events.
City Council Member David Resnick said he believes the community space would make the Millwork District more attractive for many residents.
“This neighborhood looks like it needs a place to land,” he said.
Council Member Katy Wethal also expressed her support for the park.
“What we haven’t covered is how to make the Millwork District more family friendly,” Wethal said. “Having the Alamo building park is an essential piece.”
The draft plan also calls for a number of smaller improvements at the Millwork District to make it more attractive for residents, including planting trees and greenery along the streets, installing public art pieces and improving signage to help guide people through the area.
The draft also provides recommendations on how best to use some of the remaining vacant buildings in the district, particularly focusing on the Farley & Loetscher, Kirby and Wilmac buildings on White Street and the former Jeld-Wen building on East Eighth Street.
While the first three structures were identified as ideal locations for future apartment or office space redevelopments, the draft plan states that the Jeld-Wen building’s open interior is not conducive for creating housing. Instead, it calls for the structure to be the home of an entertainment, recreation or health business that would act as a major attraction for the Millwork District.
Dresdner said the updated plan aims to provide the city with a 10-year roadmap of improvements for the Millwork District. He stressed that the proposals in the plan would require significant funding and the partnership of private developers and businesses, though the draft plan does not include cost assessments for the projects.
City Council members generally said they agreed with the proposed future direction of the Millwork District suggested by the draft plan.
“I think it’s a great project, and I really like the thought behind all the dimensions it has,” said Council Member Susan Farber.