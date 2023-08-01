The creation of a community gathering space and a trail connecting the Port of Dubuque with the Historic Millwork District were among conceptual proposals presented to Dubuque City Council during a work session Monday.

The concepts are part of a proposed update to the city’s Historic Millwork District Master Plan, which provides a framework and vision for the future development of the area bordered by East 12th, White and East Fifth streets and U.S. 61/151.

