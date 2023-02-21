January convictions and deferments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of operating while intoxicated. All are first-offenseconvictions unless otherwise noted. The date listed is the date of arrest.
Antonio C. Bonner, 29; Aug. 31.
Benjamin R. Barden, 21; July 4.
Madelyn E. Bomkamp, 27; July 5.
Cory J. Crawford, 29; Aug. 7; third offense.
Timothy G. Frith Jr., 26; Sept. 4; second offense.
Sasha E. Ginter, 32; Dec. 11.
Luke W. Lynn, 28; Aug. 19.
Dylan J. Stierman, 26; Aug. 22; second offense.
Carly E. Thein, 34; Sept. 16.
Robert L. Alexander Jr., 44; Sept. 1.
Brendan D. Berry, 33; June 10.
Elizabeth A. Carpenter, 58; June 25.
Ronald C. Dick, 64; Aug. 17.
Cael J. Ripperger, 20; Aug. 30.
Brandon S. Schueler, 31; April 30; third offense.
Marquittia G. Whitehead, 30; Nov. 30; second offense.
Jonathan L. Wolf, 38; Aug. 5; third offense.
Jeremy P. Kass, 50; Sept. 19.
Keyshauwn N. Lewis, 25; June 22.
Elias T. Croft, 19; Oct. 3.
Timothy A. Griffin, 32; Dec. 4, 2011.
Devon J. Brehm, 20; Aug. 6.
Jose A. Gonzalez, 32; Oct. 7.
Joshua A. Haupert, 41; June 23; second offense.
Kellie M. Houselog, 59; Oct. 1.
Joseph M. Kauffmann, 29; Oct. 1.
Michael J. Maiers; 45; Oct. 5.
Austin M. Otting, 32; Nov. 26.
Benjamin M. Roels, 49; Jan. 2.
Chad M. Wallace, 39; Dec. 5; third offense.
Lynn M. Zumhof, 66; Feb. 21.
Shakina B. Anderson Bosveld, 32; May 15.
Taylor M. Carr, 18; July 11.
Domingo D. Cedillo Lopez, 39; Oct. 31; second offense.
Barry K. Culbertson, 63; Sept. 11.
Robert J. Gassman, 51; Aug. 26.
Corey D. Hunt, 40; Oct. 23.
Omar J. Isaac, 34; Sept. 29; second offense.
Lexton S. Jenkins, 32; July 22.
Levi A. Mentz, 31; Feb. 5, 2022.
Zeke J. Noel, 18; Oct. 9.
Joshua T. Oppelt, 23; Sept. 25.
Dedra L. Pfeiffer, 53; May 29.
Michael J. Rethwisch, 37; Dec. 18; third offense.
Zachery A. Rexilius, 47; Sept. 21; second offense.
Benjamin M. Roels, 49; Dec. 22.
Daniel J. Schilling, 35; Sept. 30.
Coralita J. Shumaker, 39; Nov. 12.
Jeffrey A. Stache, 24; July 14.
Terry J. Valrie, 28; Aug. 15.
Willie A. Wilson, 41; Aug. 20; third offense.
Douglas D. Warthan, 50; Nov. 18, 2021; third offense.