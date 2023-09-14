Bruce and Sue Fritz (clockwise from bottom right); Stuart Harper, mayor of Lancaster, Wis.; David Carlson, Lancaster city administrator; and Russ Endres, president of Wisconsin Management Co., talk during a groundbreaking for an apartment complex located at 444 S. Roosevelt St. in Lancaster, Wis., on Wednesday.
LANCASTER, Wis. — A new apartment complex that aims to address workforce housing needs in Lancaster is expected to open next summer.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the Arrow Ridge Apartments was held Wednesday afternoon to mark the beginning of construction for the $8 million project.
The project will create two 20-unit apartment buildings at 444 S. Roosevelt St., within the Arrow Ridge Business Park.
The apartments are meant to help bolster the local workforce and are aimed at people making up to 80% of the median household income who do not qualify for low-income housing. The complex will have two-bedroom units that will cost about $900 to $1,100 per month, City Administrator David Carlson said.
The project is a result of a partnership between the city and Wisconsin Management Co., which will own and operate the complex. Wisconsin Management Co. is providing most of the funding, and the city received a $3.4 million grant from the Wisconsin Neighborhood Investment Fund last year and issued the business a $600,000 loan.
Wisconsin Management Co. also owns and operates another apartment complex in Lancaster. Russ Endres, company president, said officials enjoyed the community and creating the first apartment complex, so they jumped at the opportunity to apply for grant funding for another project.
“We’ve been working on this for several years, and it’s really nice to see it finally come to fruition,” Endres said.
Carlson said the new development will help those who make too much to qualify for low-income housing but cannot necessarily afford market-rate housing.
“There’s lots of people with good wages, but because of housing cost increases and lack of apartments and lack of available housing, there’s just that gap,” Carlson said.
Carlson said Lancaster has seen a lot of business development, but not much new housing development in recent years. Because of that, some employees commute into Lancaster and eventually leave to take jobs closer to where they live.
“It’s very hard to bring in new employees if there’s no place to live,” Carlson said.
All 40 units are expected to be open by the summer of 2024, he said.
“It’s a huge project. For a community of 4,000 people, it’s going to have significant benefits for the community, for businesses, for future residents,” Carlson said.
Stuart Harper, mayor of Lancaster, said city leaders had been looking for ways to promote growth, and reasonably priced housing is one piece of that puzzle.
“We have plenty of jobs,” Harper said. “We need reasonably priced housing, and that’s what this is about.”