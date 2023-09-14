09132023-groundbreaking3-jr.jpg
Bruce and Sue Fritz (clockwise from bottom right); Stuart Harper, mayor of Lancaster, Wis.; David Carlson, Lancaster city administrator; and Russ Endres, president of Wisconsin Management Co., talk during a groundbreaking for an apartment complex located at 444 S. Roosevelt St. in Lancaster, Wis., on Wednesday.

 JESSICA REILLY

LANCASTER, Wis. — A new apartment complex that aims to address workforce housing needs in Lancaster is expected to open next summer.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Arrow Ridge Apartments was held Wednesday afternoon to mark the beginning of construction for the $8 million project.

Maia Bond is a Report For America corps member.