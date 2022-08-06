EPWORTH, Iowa — Epworth will play host to a 5K, parade, auction, barbecue competition and dance party in the street to mark the final day of the annual Town and Country Days.
It’s a higher-energy day than Friday, which featured live music in the evening, organizer Dawn Kress said.
“(Friday’s) more of a relaxing type, ease your way into the weekend-type event,” Kress said.
This morning’s schedule includes a 10:30 a.m. parade with marshals Bill and Helen Hartman and Jim and Jan Heister. Other activities scheduled for the morning include a pancake breakfast at Epworth United Methodist Church, a 5K and a tractor show.
A live auction is planned for this afternoon in Tower Park, with proceeds going toward renovations to the Phil Silker Pavilion in the park. Past beneficiaries have included the fire department and the town athletic club.
A barbecue competition is planned for 5 p.m., with contestants submitting their ribs to the tastes of judges and to the general public. The competition is split between backyard and professionals. The backyarders have to cook three to four racks of ribs, while the professionals have to cook a whole case.
“It’s definitely a Kansas City-sweet-falling-off-the-bone crowd, so you definitely have to play to that,” organizer Steve Hosch said. “But don’t get me wrong, dry rub has won before.”
There also will be a “mystery meat” category for which contestants may use any seasoning or rub to barbecue a surprise meat. Past challenges have used Spam and store-bought hot dogs.
The evening will close with more than eight hours of music with a dance on Main Street that starts at 4:30 p.m. and runs until 1 a.m.
“We’ll have about a thousand people. The street’s packed,” Kress said.
Performers Amber DeLaCruz and Sushi Roll Band will perform through the night, changing off every hour. Organizer Rod Berger said DeLaCruz is a country singer, while Sushi Roll will perform a “very big net” of 1980s, 1990s and current dance-pop favorites.
Kress emphasized the event is a community effort.
“No one person can do it all and know everything,” Kress said. “We have an amazing group of people who really come together.”
