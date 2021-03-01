ASBURY, Iowa -- A mobile home near Asbury is a total loss following a fire this afternoon, though no one was injured in the blaze.
Firefighters and law enforcement responded today to a fire at Lore Mound Mobile Home Park, just northwest of Asbury off of Lewis Road, Asbury Police Chief Tom Henneberry said.
Responders found a mobile home on Lot 17 fully engulfed in flames. Henneberry said the owners of of the residence were not home at the time and that no one was injured.
Henneberry said a neighboring mobile home also received some minor damage.
He said he did not have any information on a possible cause of the fire.