PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The interim chancellor at University of Wisconsin-Platteville has been tapped to assume the role permanently.
Tammy K. Evetovich, who has served in the interim role since June, was announced Tuesday as the university’s 15th chancellor. She will be paid a salary of $265,000.
“As a first-generation college graduate having built a career focused on students and around rural communities, this opportunity is especially important to me personally,” Evetovich said in a press release from the University of Wisconsin System. “The work we do at UW-Platteville changes lives, and I look forward to working together with faculty, staff, students and the communities we serve to build UW-Platteville into the best university it can be.”
Recommended for you
Evetovich served as UW-P’s provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs starting in May 2020, according to the release. She also held a concurrent role as interim vice chancellor for administrative services from February through April 2022.
Before working at UW-P, Evetovich worked at Wayne State College in Nebraska as dean of the School of Natural and Social Sciences and chair of the Department of Health Human Performance and Sport.
“Tammy’s commitment to and strong leadership at UW-Platteville will be key to its future success,” Jay Rothman, UW System president, said in the release. “As we seek to grow UW-Platteville and enhance the student experience, her background and expertise will serve the UW System well.”
Evetovich replaces former chancellor Dennis Shields, who left UW-P last year after being named president of the Southern University System in Louisiana and chancellor of the SU Baton Rouge campus.
Evetovich was one of three finalists announced last month for the chancellor position. The other finalists were Philip A. Cavalier, interim chancellor at University of Tennessee at Martin, and Artanya M. Wesley, vice chancellor for student affairs at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Rothman and a special regent committee for the chancellor search recommended Evetovich’s appointment to the full board of regents, the press release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.