MONTICELLO, Iowa — Authorities said Thursday that a man was wearing a mask and was armed when he broke into his former home in Monticello last week and was fatally shot by the homeowner.
Authorities also said it appears that the homeowner was justified in shooting the intruder, Pattrick M. O’Brine, 30, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
"While this investigation is ongoing, preliminary indications and evidence uncovered on scene supports the conclusion that the use of deadly force was justified under the circumstances," states a press release from Monticello Police Chief Britt Smith.
Recommended for you
Authorities previously reported that Scotty A. Harden, 44, called 911 at 1:48 a.m. Jan. 11 to report a break-in in progress at his residence at 309 S. Sycamore St. As police responded to the residence, Harden armed himself with a firearm.
Thursday's release included additional details about what happened next.
"During the course of the break-in, Pattrick O'Brine, who was masked and armed, gained entry to the home by breaking out a basement window," the release states.
Harden was home with his 10-year-old son.
"Upon seeing the armed intruder emerge from the basement, Mr. Harden discharged his firearm three times, and the intruder was shot twice and died on scene," the release states.
Harden and his son were not injured.
The release does not include a possible motive for the break-in, but court documents filed in May in relation to a criminal case listed O’Brine’s address at that time as 309 S. Sycamore St. Court documents filed in September in relation to a civil case state that O’Brine at that time was living in Oxford Junction but that he previously lived at 309 S. Sycamore.