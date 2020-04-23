AVOCA, Wis. — A Muscoda man was killed and two other people were injured when a vehicle struck a highway maintenance truck Tuesday in Iowa County.
James V. Krueger, 71, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release Wednesday morning from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department.
His passenger Laura L. Krueger, 65, of Muscoda, was taken by ambulance to Richland Hospital in Richland Center, and maintenance truck driver Leslie A. Evans, 63, of Dodgeville, was taken by ambulance to Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville.
The crash occurred on Wisconsin 133 one mile east of Iowa County N, east of Avoca, at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. The release states that James Krueger was driving west when his vehicle struck the rear of an Iowa County Highway Department maintenance vehicle driven by Evans. The maintenance vehicle was sweeping gravel debris off the roadway.
The Krueger vehicle left the roadway and traveled into a ditch after the collision.