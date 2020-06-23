Southwest Wisconsin counties saw moderate gains and losses in taxable sales during the first two months of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report published by the Wisconsin Counties Association.
Compared to March and April 2019, Iowa County saw overall taxable sales increase by 3.1% during those two months this year, due to strong information sector performance, with a gain of 55.3%.
The information sector includes telecommunications, data processing and related services, the report stated.
Lafayette County saw a 2% increase in overall taxable sales over the previous year, also a reflection of information sector performance.
Meanwhile, Crawford and Grant counties experienced 9.6% and 1.7% losses in taxable sales, respectively, due in part to sharp declines in accommodations and food service sector sales. The counties saw sales losses of 28.7% and 36.3%, respectively.