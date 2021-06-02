A former Dubuque City Council candidate who campaigned on decriminalizing prostitution and marijuana and creating a city-funded job guarantee program is now running for mayor.
Antonino “Nino” Erba, who unsuccessfully ran for a City Council seat in 2019, intends to dramatically change the policy goals of the city, including firing a number of Dubuque police officers and establishing a city public housing program. Erba is running in the November election to succeed Mayor Roy Buol, who announced he is not seeking reelection.
“Now that (Roy) Buol is retiring, there is a chance for Dubuque to hit the reset button,” Erba said. “I think I am the best fit for the future of Dubuque. We need to see it move in a more progressive direction.”
Erba said he is currently unemployed but most recently worked as a car wash attendant. He holds a bachelor’s degree in media studies from Loras College.
Erba is the third person to announce his candidacy for mayor, along with City Council Member David Resnick and Dubuque resident April White.
If elected, Erba said his primary area of focus will be helping to save the environment.
In 2013, the city of Dubuque adopted a plan to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030. Erba said this goal isn’t aggressive enough and instead proposed that the city should aim to have 0% emissions by 2030.
“Climate change is the number one issue,” he said. “If we do not fix climate change within not even 10 years, we do not have much hope to even continue human civilization as it currently is.”
Erba’s climate platform includes phasing out natural gas and “modernizing” every public and residential building in the city by 2030.
Erba said he also intends to establish a city public housing program, through which the city would invest in rehabilitating unused structures, renovating them and creating housing for homeless and low-income residents.
He suggested the work required to renovate those buildings would provide employment opportunities for his proposed jobs guarantee program, which would see the city ensuring employment for residents seeking work and unable to find a job.
Erba has previously stated he supports decriminalizing prostitution and marijuana in Dubuque, though the city government cannot override state and federal law. While Erba said he still supports the legalization of sex work and marijuana, he knows the city has no impact on their legality. Instead, Erba said he will direct the Dubuque Police Department to reduce its enforcement of such crimes.
“At least I can be able to tell the police department to not harass people who have simple possession of marijuana,” Erba said. “We are not going to demonize and throw you into jail because you have a small amount of marijuana.”