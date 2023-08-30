United Way breakfast
Buy Now

Danielle Leibfried, president and CEO of United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States, speaks during Wednesday's United Way campaign kickoff event at Dubuque's Diamond Jo Casino.

 Dave Kettering

A local musician helped kick off a fundraising campaign for local nonprofits by singing the praises of the impact of the annual initiative.

“I’m passionate about it; it’s good work,” said Joie Wails.

Recommended for you