The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s
departments reported:
- Timothy E. Gremmel, 27, no permanent address, was arrested at 12:05 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Napier Street on a charge of providing false identification information and a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Gremmel failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Jan. 7.
- Derek A. Wilkins, 32, a resident at the Hillcrest Family Services
- facility at 1160 Seippel Road, was
- arrested at about 6:10 p.m. Thursday at the facility on charges of assault and assault causing injury. Court documents state that Wilkins assaulted fellow residents Zackary M. Hayward, 32, and Cody P. Trealoff, 26, causing an injury to Hayward’s hand that required five stitches.
- Karen M. Kuhle, 68, of 2662 Central Ave., reported a theft from her residence of $1,110 worth of jewelry between 1:25 and 2:05 p.m. Wednesday.
- Haley M. Fairchild, 25, of 1170 Mount Loretta Ave., Apt. 3, reported a burglary to her residence in which $1,870 worth of items were stolen, including tools and computer software, between 2 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Wednesday.
- Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., reported $750 worth of damage at 10 p.m. Tuesday.