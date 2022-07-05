PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Common Council members recently discussed plans for a new airport hangar and updated radios for the city fire department.
During last week’s council meeting, city staff set forth several recommendations for council consideration.
One major discussion centered around borrowing up to $700,000 for a new hangar at Platteville Municipal Airport.
Platteville Airport Commission members approved the plans for a new hangar last year but held off on the project when bids came in over budget.
Since then, new federal aid sources have become available that make the $1.18 million project feasible when combined with other existing funding sources.
“Even though the lowest bid was still high comparative to prior to the pandemic, the airport now has the opportunity to pay for the project … at a much faster rate,” Platteville Administration Director Nicola Maurer told the council.
The reason that the airport would need to apply for a short-term loan is due to the disbursement schedule of the federal money.
Maurer told the council that while the airport will receive enough funding to cover the entire project by 2024, it is possible initial invoices will be issued before the airport receives funding.
“Right now, we’re pursuing the idea of a borrower that would be approved … that would only be used if there was an invoice that came in and there wasn’t (yet) funding available to pay them,” she said.
Also discussed last week was a city staff recommendation to approve a $50,000 bid for mobile radio upgrades for the Fire Department.
The department’s current radios are at the end of their expected lifespan with the manufacturer and are not P25 digital, a system used by the Police Department and Southwest Health EMS. The current radios also won’t work well with updates announced last year to radio infrastructure across Grant County.
“We’ve been having issues with the radios and our Fire Department getting service to just be able to communicate with each other,” City Manager Adam Ruechel said.
Upgrading the mobile radios for the department would bring improvements in their range and clarity as well as allow for better communication with surrounding emergency departments.
The department solicited bids, and four vendors responded. City staff considered radio types, costs and the companies’ proximity to Platteville before recommending council members award up to $50,000 for the project to RACOM Corp., which has an office in Dubuque.
That $50,000 would cover the cost of the radios and some service and warranty options.
Council members will consider both projects again at the July 12 meeting and vote on whether to approve staff recommendations.
