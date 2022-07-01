Shenandoah Riding Center’s Freedom Reins Pro Rodeo
Today and Saturday, Shenandoah Riding Center, 200 N. Brodrecht Road, Galena, Ill.
4 to 7 p.m. today and Saturday. Food trucks, roping, steer wrestling, racing, music and more. Petting zoo from 10 a.m. to noon both days. Country singer/songwriter John King performs 4:45 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets available online and at the gate. Admission: $20 presale or $25 at the gate Friday and $30 presale or $35 at the gate Saturday for ages 13 and older and $15 or $20 Friday and $25 or $30 Saturday for children 5 to 12. Free admission for kids 4 and younger. Tickets available at: FreedomReinsProRodeo.com. More information: 815-777-9550.
Bellevue Heritage Days 2022
Today through Sunday, Cole Park, 601 Park St., and Off Shore Resort, 4115 N. Riverview, Bellevue, Iowa
8 to 11 p.m. today, 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to dusk Sunday. The celebration will include events in Cole Park, Off Shore Resort and along South Riverview Street. Friday will feature live music; Saturday will include live music and a youth dance; and Sunday will include a parade, inflatables, a barbecue cookoff and fireworks. Food available for purchase. Admission: free. More information: facebook.com/BellevueHeritageDays.
Ghost Saturday Show
Saturday, Field of Dreams movie site, 28992 Lansing Road, Dyersville, Iowa
1 to 2:30 p.m. The “ghosts” return to perform the interactive comedy, “the Greatest Show on Dirt.” Admission: Free, but donations welcome. More information: fieldofdreamsmoviesite.com.
Fourth at the Fort
Sunday, Apple River Fort State Historic Site, 311 E. Myrtle St., Elizabeth, Ill.
Noon to 2 p.m. Play a game of town ball, cool off with a water race and listen to speeches, toasts and petitions. Bring a blanket and a picnic lunch. Admission: Suggested donation of $4 for adults and seniors, $2 for children. More information: 815-858-2028.
Radio Dubuque Air Show & Fireworks Spectacular 2022
Sunday, A.Y. McDonald Park, Hawthorne Street and Volunteer Drive
5:30 p.m. to dusk Sunday. Dubuque Jaycees and Radio Dubuque present the Salute to Heroes Air show. The U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team’s night jump and firework spectacular will be held after dark. Parking is first-come, first-serve. Parking: $20 per car, $75 for RV parking. More information: 563-583-5555 or fireworks.radiodubuque.com.
Audrey Hammer 4th of July Ice Cream Social
Monday, Mathias Ham Historic Site, 2241 Lincoln Ave.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s Independence Day celebrations will have games, crafts, free tours, live cannon demonstrations and music from The Americana Band. Food available for purchase. Admission: Free-will donations accepted.
