January convictions and deferments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of operating while intoxicated. All are first-offense convictions unless otherwise noted. The date listed is the date of arrest.
• Nicole R. Eis Furne, 37; Sept. 5; second offense.
• Tyler J. Prehm, 20; July 4.
• Brandon S. Schueler, 30; April 18; third offense.
• Kristin L. Weldin, 42; April 26.
• Phillip E. Burns, 45; Sept. 2.
• Dalvert Encarnacion Francisco, 33; July 25.
• Matthew B. Flannery, 38; Nov. 1, 2019.
• Matthew B. Flannery, 38; May 25, 2020; second offense.
• Marcos D. Hernandez Garcia, 23; Oct. 2.
• Abby L. Kalmes, 36; Oct. 31, 2020.
• William J. Kerstein, 76; July 15.
• Lana J. Montgomery, 54; Sept. 6.
• Joshua J. Mueller, 39; Sept. 9.
• Sandy C. Robinson Gilliam, 35; March 13.
• Kobe J. Stoffel, 21; Aug. 15.
• Ryan M. Tomkins, 46; July 31; third offense.
• Ryan N. Becker, 41; Sept. 10.
• Clarence W. Brooks, 33; July 11; second offense.
• Kyle P. Callender, 29; Oct. 24.
• Dominic J. Klostermann, 40; Oct. 22; second offense.
• Daric A. Lawrence, 36; July 13; second offense.
• Richard J. Thormann, 53; Oct. 30.
• Kyle D. Zirtzman, 18; Sept. 18.
• Codi L. Demaio, 33; Aug. 17.
• Anthony D. McIntyre, 25; Aug. 30.
• Kevin L. Schmidt, 56; Oct. 15.
• Steven F. Schmitz, 69; Sept. 23.
• Dominic J. Klostermann, 40; June 12; second offense.
• Matthew D. Maiers, 33; Sept. 25; second offense.