News in your town

Officials: No local cases of COVID-19, but precautionary steps still advised

Man pleads guilty to hitting, dragging ex-wife with vehicle in Manchester

Responding to coronavirus concerns, Dubuque County issues emergency declaration

Dubuque police seek public feedback during accreditation process

UW-P student's research could enable faster, smaller tech

Ask the TH: Why don't police stop vehicles from passing on the shoulder?

Police: Human remains found in Savanna swamp fully excavated, but ID could take months

Galena parade, Five Flags concerts among events nixed over coronavirus concerns