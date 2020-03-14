MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Delaware County man who allegedly severely injured his ex-wife when he hit and dragged her with his vehicle recently pleaded guilty.
Kevin C. Paul, 35, of Ryan, entered an Alford plea in Iowa District Court for Delaware County to charges of assault by use of a dangerous weapon, assault causing bodily injury and operating while intoxicated. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
According to court documents, Manchester police responded Sept. 10, 2017, to the 800 block of East Union Street, where officers found Brenda Paul lying in the street.
Police said Paul was driving and hit his then-wife, dragging her about 45 feet. Authorities said Paul admitted to being intoxicated.
A blood sample taken from Paul showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.121%, according to police. The legal driving limit in Iowa is 0.08%.
The Pauls have since divorced, and Brenda Paul is suing her ex-husband. The lawsuit states that she suffered “severe and life-threatening injuries,” including “severe, life-threatening burns and internal injuries” and fractured vertebrae caused by Kevin Paul’s negligent operation of his vehicle.
In the criminal case, prosecutors will recommend Paul be sentenced to one year in jail, with six months suspended and work release, and two years of probation, documents state.
His sentencing hearing is set for April 8.