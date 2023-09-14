Area organizations are running low on blood and encouraging anyone with the ability to donate to do so.

And while officials say such a shortage this time of year is somewhat common, it doesn’t change the fact that ImpactLife — which provides donated blood for many area hospitals, including MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque — reports its supplies of multiple blood types are at critically low levels.

Recommended for you