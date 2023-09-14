Area organizations are running low on blood and encouraging anyone with the ability to donate to do so.
And while officials say such a shortage this time of year is somewhat common, it doesn’t change the fact that ImpactLife — which provides donated blood for many area hospitals, including MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque — reports its supplies of multiple blood types are at critically low levels.
Sheila Dunn, laboratory director at Finley, said her facility monitors blood availability daily and doesn’t panic when those numbers are reported.
“You see that, and you say, ‘OK, I hope (donation centers) are getting people in to donate,’” Dunn said. “However, it has not affected our ability to provide care.”
Dunn said Finley and ImpactLife have a great relationship and are in daily communication about blood-stock levels.
The American Red Cross likewise declared a national blood shortage Monday.
“National blood supply levels dropped nearly 25% since early August,” said Emily Holley, regional communications manager for the Red Cross. “Right now, donors of all blood types are urgently needed. Each day ... we supply over 40% of the nation’s blood. When the national blood supply dips below 25%, that’s pretty serious.”
The shortage primarily was spurred by increased need resulting from natural disasters, including wildfires in Hawaii and Hurricane Idalia in the southern U.S., but also a dip in donations typical of this time of year. Summer activities, such as donors going on vacation, interrupt regular donation schedules.
As of Wednesday morning, ImpactLife reported having 1.5 days-worth of Type O-positive blood, two days of O-negative, 1.5 days of B-positive and a 3.5-day supply of Type B-negative blood. Other types were not as much of a concern, though officials said all blood-type donations are needed.
“A good measuring stick is, we want to be, ideally, at five to seven days of supply,” said Kirby Winn, manager of public relations at ImpactLife. “So we are at 20% or 25% of our objective.”
Having anywhere from five to seven days of stock ensures ImpactLife can provide blood to its local recipients and also have enough on hand in case a major accident, school shooting or natural disaster that would necessitate a massive influx of blood occurs.
ImpactLife operates a network of donations, storage and distribution, all of which factor into that number. The data illustrates the amount of blood available to its entire region, which includes the majority of Illinois, southern Wisconsin, eastern Iowa and east-central Missouri. If an urgent need for more blood arises at any facility it serves, the organization turns to its distribution network to identify blood at another location that can be shipped quickly.
The recent low donor numbers have plagued ImpactLife off and on all summer. Winn acknowledged it’s not ideal, and efforts are underway to increase donor opportunities.
“We have seen 1.5 to two days of Type O-positive and O-negative through the summer, so I guess in ways it’s typical, but it’s also atypical for that to be typical,” Winn said. “It’s concerning, and we really need to have the message out (about donating).”
Winn said the struggle to gather donated blood was at its worst during the COVID-19 pandemic, but some of those organizations that hosted blood drives pre-pandemic have yet to resume.
A full-on effort is underway to encourage those donations, and school being in session should bolster the amount of available donors, Winn said, as ImpactLife hosts regular drives at local schools and colleges. Last year, the organization hosted 46 individual drives at schools in the tri-state area.
The American Red Cross locally has blood drives scheduled on Sept. 29 at Wartburg Theological Seminary and on Oct. 19 at Loras College in Dubuque. ImpactLife’s upcoming drives include:
- 1 to 5 p.m. today at Galena (Ill.) Art & Recreation Center.
- 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Elizabeth (Ill.) Community Building.
- From 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Beetown (Wis.) Town Hall.
- From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at MercyOne in Dubuque.
To make an appointment at a drive or to learn more, donors can call 800-747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org.
“The hurricanes, school shootings and things are out of our control, but when they happen, what do we have right now that can help those people? When we get to those 1-2 days (of stock), that’s concerning because you never know,” said ImpactLife Territory Manager Erica Davidson, who works with organizations that host blood drives locally
“We like to be in a position where once we help our service hospitals first, we can help other people in the U.S., blood banks and hospitals in our resource sharing group,” Davidson said.
Donation appointments with the Red Cross and ImpactLife can be made on their respective websites.