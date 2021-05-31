A Dubuque teen is accused of participating in a string of vehicle burglaries late Saturday night.
Emmanuel J. Fountain, 18, of 425 E. 25th St., was arrested at 12:08 a.m. Sunday on charges of eight counts of third-degree burglary, possession of marijuana, interference with official acts with injury and second-degree harassment.
Court documents state that Dubuque police officers responded at 11:44 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of Washington Street for a report of three subjects entering parked motor vehicles.
Officers observed two individuals walking together and ordered them to stop. The subjects fled on foot. The subjects were later identified as a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male.
A third individual, identified as Fountain, was observed inside a vehicle parked in an alley west of the 1600 block of Washington. Fountain fled on foot and was apprehended after a short foot chase. Officer Ethan Lembke sustained abrasions to his right knee while apprehending Fountain, documents state.
A review of traffic camera footage shows the individuals walking south from Elm Street to the 2300 block of Washington Street.
“The three subjects can be seen entering multiple parked cars,” according to documents.
Police canvassing the area learned that the individuals entered vehicles belonging to seven residents — with one resident reporting two vehicles were burglarized.
Fountain was found in possession of an iPhone, a lighter, a vape device, and $45 in cash and loose change.
Court documents do not indicate any arrests or charges involving the other two teens.