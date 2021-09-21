EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Voters in the Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District will have a chance in the coming weeks to learn about a bond measure that will be on their ballots later this year.
The district’s school board recently unanimously voted to place a $12 million bond measure on the ballot in the Nov. 2 election, Superintendent Rob Busch said.
Voters can attend several upcoming community meetings to learn more. Meetings are scheduled for tonight and on Oct. 28 at the junior/senior high school in Edgewood, and a meeting on Oct. 12 will be held at the elementary school in Colesburg. All of the events start at 6 p.m.
“It’s just a chance to have questions or concerns answered,” Busch said. “A lot of people have questions about how this affects their taxes. Hopefully by that time, we’ll be able to answer some of those and explain the process.”
He said the bond measure likely “won’t raise taxes that much,” but the exact amount still is being discussed.
If the measure is approved, funds would go toward several school projects, Busch said, including updating the elementary school’s heating system and adding air conditioning to the building.
“The heating system at the elementary school is getting fairly aged,” he said. “Depending on who you talk to, it’s got five to 10 years left.”
At the secondary school, officials hope to move the pickup and drop-off location that currently sits next to the highway. District officials also want to create more secure entrances at the school.
The district’s buses also cannot all fit inside the current bus barn, he said, so the bond would also help fund building a new bus barn at the current location of the aging secondary shop and technical education center.
Dan Venteicher, school board president, said the secondary school would get a new competition gym and technical center should the measure pass. He said a new tech center would provide more opportunities for students to earn college credits in high school.
“I think that’s something the community is really excited about,” he said. “For us, being a local, rural area, there’s a lot of hands-on opportunities, and having this facility would be a good thing.”
Venteicher said a new technical center was not on two previously failed bond measures. In February 2017, a $9.6 million bond measure fell just short of the 60% approval needed to pass. Voters also rejected a $7 million bond measure in September 2017, with just 41% of votes in favor.
Venteicher said the current bond proposal is the only one of the three the school board unanimously approved bringing to voters, and he encouraged people to come to the upcoming meetings.
“The goal of these is, one, to get everyone aware of the vote but also, two, making sure they have all the facts before voting,” he said.