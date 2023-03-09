A major rehabilitation and reconstruction project along a busy Dubuque road will kick off its second year of construction next week.
Crews will resume work on the project to bring the Northwest Arterial into a “state of good repair" on Wednesday, March 15, a press release states.
The $9.2 million, multi-phase project is a partnership between the City of Dubuque and Iowa Department of Transportation and features major improvements on the arterial from U.S. 20 to John F. Kennedy Rd.
Recommended for you
Work completed in 2022 included reconstructing the arterial’s intersections with Pennsylvania Avenue and Asbury Road, as well as milling, repaving and adding a 4-foot shoulder to the southbound arterial lanes, the release states.
This year, remaining segments of the northbound lanes from the Catfish Creek Bridge to JFK will be completely reconstructed.
Work will begin March 15 with the installation of temporary traffic signals at the arterial's intersections with Plaza Drive and with Chavenelle Road. Motorists can expect "minor traffic impacts" at the Asbury Road intersection, where the curbed median on the south side of the intersection will be replaced and three Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk ramps will be reconstructed.
About a week later, crews will begin working concurrently to reconstruct northbound lanes on two sections of the Northwest Arterial: from the Catfish Creek Bridge to just north of Chavenelle Road and from just north of Asbury Road to just south of JFK.
During this construction period, scheduled to last from late March to mid-June, traffic will be head-to-head in the Northwest Arterial's southbound lanes.
"Access will be maintained at the Chavenelle Road and Plaza Drive intersections," the release states. "However, the right-in, right-out access to Associates Drive and the right-in, right-out access road to Sam’s Club will be temporarily closed."
The final step of the project, scheduled from mid-June to mid-August, will see the reconstruction of the northbound lanes from just north of Pennsylvania Avenue to just south of Asbury Road.
Traffic will shift to head-to-head in the southbound lanes on that section of the Arterial, and access at the Holiday Drive intersection will be limited to right-in, right-out only. Northbound arterial traffic will need to access Holiday Drive from Asbury Road.
Work is slated to be "substantially completed" by the time students return to school in August, the release states.
The majority of the project's cost will be covered by state funds and grants. A total of $75,000 in City of Dubuque funds will be used to extend the left-turn lane at JFK.
(1) comment
It's really a shame, considering how the safety of citizens (particularly children) is paramount to the city council and city management, that there isn't an elevated walkway across the Arterial and Pennsylvania intersection. Awfully dangerous place for kids heading from Hempstead to Embassy West to cross. Hard to believe a consultant didn't tell them that already. Oh well, it's like turning lanes - they can always be added later for 5x the cost!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.