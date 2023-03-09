A major rehabilitation and reconstruction project along a busy Dubuque road will kick off its second year of construction next week. 

Crews will resume work on the project to bring the Northwest Arterial into a “state of good repair" on Wednesday, March 15, a press release states.

TSDil

It's really a shame, considering how the safety of citizens (particularly children) is paramount to the city council and city management, that there isn't an elevated walkway across the Arterial and Pennsylvania intersection. Awfully dangerous place for kids heading from Hempstead to Embassy West to cross. Hard to believe a consultant didn't tell them that already. Oh well, it's like turning lanes - they can always be added later for 5x the cost!

