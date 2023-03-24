Dubuque City Council members on Thursday approved a budget for the coming fiscal year that comes with an increase to the city’s property tax and utility rates.

Council members voted, 7-0, to pass a $237.5 million budget for fiscal year 2024 recommended by city staff that increases the city’s property tax rate from $9.71 per $1,000 of assessed value to $9.90 per $1,000 of assessed value, a 1.9% increase over the current fiscal year.

(1) comment

ran17

The Clowncil has spoken!!

Report Add Reply

