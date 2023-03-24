Dubuque City Council members on Thursday approved a budget for the coming fiscal year that comes with an increase to the city’s property tax and utility rates.
Council members voted, 7-0, to pass a $237.5 million budget for fiscal year 2024 recommended by city staff that increases the city’s property tax rate from $9.71 per $1,000 of assessed value to $9.90 per $1,000 of assessed value, a 1.9% increase over the current fiscal year.
As a result, the average Dubuque residential property owner will see a $23.25 annual increase to the city portion of their property taxes. Commercial and industrial properties will also see a tax increase.
In total, the city will generate $26,684,507 in property tax dollars for the fiscal year that starts July 1. City documents state the new property tax rate will be the lowest among the 11 largest cities in Iowa.
City Council members last month approved a maximum property tax levy amount that equated to a maximum property rate of $9.99 per $1,000 of assessed value including the city’s debt service levy — higher than the rate ultimately set by the council. The maximum rate would have resulted in a $30.66 average annual property tax increase for Dubuque homeowners.
City Council members agreed to stick with the city’s recommended budget to reduce the overall tax burden on residents.
“The principle that I came in here with is to try to build this budget at the level that is recommended,” said City Council Member Ric Jones.
Residents also will see increases in the their utility bills in the coming fiscal year. The new budget includes a 2.93% increase in the city’s monthly solid waste collection rate to $15.83, an 8% increase in the monthly water fee to $35.82 for the average residential customer, a 6% monthly increase in the sanitary sewer rate to $50.22 for the average residential customer and an 11.11% increase in the monthly stormwater base fee to $10.
Overall, residents would see their average monthly utilities costs increase by $6.89.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said drafting this year’s budget posed a particular challenge for city staff after the Iowa Legislature reduced the state’s multi-residential rollback factor, which determines what percentage of a property’s assessed value can be taxed, resulting in an estimated $627,641 in lost revenue in fiscal year 2024.
“It was an unbelievable challenge this year,” Van Milligen said.
The newly approved budget includes funding for several new projects and initiatives, including $73,000 to implement an automated license plate reading system, $3 million to construct an amphitheater on Chaplain Schmitt Island and $1.79 million to renovate the Historic Federal Building.
The budget also comes with measures to improve overall employee retention and recruitment efforts. City staff initially were scheduled to see their wages increase by 3%, but the approved budget allows for a 6% wage increase for all city firefighters, police officers and dispatchers, along with a 5% increase for all other staff.
Those higher wages will cost the city an additional $1.2 million.
The fiscal year 2024 budget also includes funding to add another firefighter position to the city’s roster. On Thursday, Council Member Katy Wethal called for funding an additional firefighter position on top of that by diverting money from three other funding recommendations requested by city staff, including a request by the Leisure Services Department to create a new confidential account clerk position.
Wethal said the additional firefighter position is needed to combat ongoing staffing challenges facing the fire department.
“I challenge us to put our money into the people who keep us safe,” Wethal said.
However, the remaining City Council members rejected the idea, saying the other funding requests were deemed necessary by the city manager.
“I am simply not comfortable pulling from any of the position requests that we have received that have been recommended,” said Mayor Brad Cavanagh.
During the meeting, Cavanagh also noted his hesitancy in approving a budget that includes funding to purchase an automated license plate reader system, which, if implemented, would allow the city to install cameras on roads to record and track vehicles by their license plates.
However, Cavanagh said the council will get more opportunities to further discuss the proposal before the system could be purchased.
“I’ve expressed my level of hesitancy on moving forward with this too quickly,” Cavanagh said. “My sense is that our community needs to have this conversation more fully before we can move ahead with it.”
The Clowncil has spoken!!
