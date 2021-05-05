Police say a man assaulted two people and threatened them with a baseball bat in Dubuque.
Jerimiah J. Wieseler, 43, of 1906 Catherine St., was arrested at 11:53 a.m. Monday at his residence on a warrant charging assault while displaying a weapon and assault with injury.
Court documents state that police responded to Wieseler’s residence on Aug. 23 for a report of an assault.
Samantha L. Peterson, 31, no permanent address, told authorities that Wieseler had assaulted her.
Following the assault, Peterson was in an upstairs bedroom of the residence when she saw Wieseler running up the stairs toward her with a wooden baseball bat in his hands. Peterson told police she shut the door and attempted to secure it with chairs but that Wieseler pushed through the door. Peterson secured herself in a different room and Wieseler hit the door with the baseball bat.