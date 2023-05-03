Unemployment fell across the tri-states in March, with all but one area county reporting declines and raising familiar concerns about a labor shortage.
Dubuque County posted an unemployment rate of 3.1%, down 0.4% from the previous month and more or less even with the same time last year. Statewide unemployment was down a tenth of a percent from the previous month, at 2.8%.
It was one of the lowest unemployment rates in eastern Iowa in March, with only Delaware County posting a lower rate locally.
Recommended for you
“I liked our unemployment numbers last month because it showed there were some folks in the market looking,” said Nic Hockenberry, director of workforce programming at Greater Dubuque Development Corp. “This shows we’re still in a tight labor market.”
Jones County Economic Development Executive Director Derek Lumsden attributed his county’s relatively high unemployment rate (4.4%) to delayed starts in construction and agriculture due to a late-onset spring.
“Some of those indicators we’re used to having already just haven’t kick-started yet,” Lumsden said. “While we noticed there was a bump from last year, its not something we feel is a panic-button issue.”
Meanwhile, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin all posted unemployment rates below that state’s 2.5% rate.
Lafayette County Economic Development Director Allison Taylor said its 2.1% unemployment rate — lowest in the tri-states — meant residents had ample job opportunities.
“What’s working out well for us is everyone who wants a job can get one,” Taylor said. “While unemployment is this low we know we’re attracting the right people, the people who want to stay and get work.”
However, Taylor expressed concern that low unemployment could progress to a severe labor shortage if it were to drop below 2%.
Grant County Economic Development Executive Director Ron Brisbois, whose county posted a 2.4% unemployment rate, said that was already the case.
“You have that now already,” he said. “We have businesses that would pick up if they had the ability to hire.”
He said the recession predicted to occur later this year could boost unemployment. The Federal Reserve projects the nationwide unemployment rate will rise from 3.5% in March to 4.5% by the year’s end, the Associated Press reported in April.
Still, Brisbois said, that didn’t necessarily mean the labor market would improve. “The market’s not going to necessarily get better,” he said. “This is historically low and it’s going to continue this way.”
Hockenberry in Dubuque did see indications the labor market could improve in 2023, saying trends in the labor force matched the pre-pandemic 2019, which saw the labor force climb by 1,000 workers across the year.
“If that holds, we’ll see some healthy increases in the coming months,” he said.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.